Television review Saturday’s TV films include a drama about the beginning of the Apulanta band

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Lady Bird ★★★★

(USA 2017) A high school girl (great Saoirse Ronan) attends a Catholic high school but still spends a normal teenage life. The rites of adulthood have been portrayed in numerous high school comedies from the boys ’perspective, but Greta Gerwig’s early 2000s drama explores them refreshingly from a girl’s perspective. Boys are interested, but the most important thing is the friendship between the girls. (K12)

Free at 6:10 p.m.

Madagascar penguins ★★★

(USA 2014) A group of penguins champion receives a vengeful octopus (voiced by John Malkovich). The penguin stakes were the most fun in the Madagascar animations, so it’s no wonder the spies dressed in tailcoats got their own spin-off animation, which is also the fourth installment in the series. (K7)

TV5 at 7:10 p.m.

Jason Bourne ★★

(USA 2016) Bourne (Matt Damon) gets to hear the truth about his past. Paul Greengrass directed the all-long fifth installment of the series. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

Tiger Eye – Rocky III ★★

(USA 1982) Rocky (directed by Sylvester Stallone) prepares to face a ring of muscle bundles (Mr. T.). Survivor’s Eye Of The Tiger hit is the gem of the third installment in the sports film series. (K16)

Nelonen at 9 p.m.

You made us beautiful ★★

(Finland 2016) Tuukka Temonen directed the drama from the beginning of his Apulanta band. Toni Wirtanen will be seen as the band’s singer Tatu Sinisalo. The city of Heinola benefits the most from blatant product placement. (K12)

Nelonen at 10.45 pm