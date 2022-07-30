Television Review | Safe pacing, mindless action and general soullessness destroy Netflix’s blockbuster The Gray Man

The opening part of the movie series was directed by the Russo brothers, who were more successful as creators of Marvel films, and Ryan Gosling plays the main role.

The Gray Man ★★

USA 2022

Netflix (K16)

The movie The Gray Man the name refers to an inconspicuous agent, one around whom chairs are taken and whose last name does not stick in the mind – Samuli Putron lyric to plunder.

But as you might expect, when it comes to Netflix’s $200 million investment and the directors are those who have excelled in Marvel films Russo brothers, this is not the case John le Carré novels about intelligence officers who were killed assimilating.

The beginning of the movie series action movie leans by Mark Greaney to the Gray Man bestselling novels. Eleven of them have been published.

In the year 2003 Court Gentry in his twenties (Ryan Gosling) is serving a long prison sentence for murder when he receives a surprise visitor from the CIA. Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) recruits Gentry as a professional assassin. Gentry becomes Six of the secret Sierra group.

Let’s move forward eighteen years in time. with Six and Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) must be done in Bangkok. The person to be killed turns out to be another Sierra, and Six gets hold of a memory stick that does not allow CIA boss Carmichael (Regé-Jean Page) think belongs to him.

Lloyd Hansen, a sadistic freelance killer who doesn’t care about the rules, is sent after Six. This is presented in an unbearably contrived manner Chris EvansCaptain America known from the Russians as well.

Chris Evans does not succeed in the role of Lloyd Hansen.

Especially Hansen’s lines intended to be humorous fail repeatedly, but on the whole The Gray Man the words are tinged with complicity.

Gosling, who can act as well, has chosen a Spartan meager appearance as his line. Sometimes he moves strangely, and sometimes the fight is cut into shreds that you can’t figure out.

The operational intelligence shines anyway in its absence: an attempt is made to kill the people on the third floor with unbridled gunfire from a sloping street, even in the center of Prague. The grenade explodes either immediately after the fuse is removed or a few seconds later. Although the professionals in the field aim at Six, he is the one who doesn’t get hit, the others do.

The most depressing the soul extraction has been successfully done for Ana de Armas, who was remembered From Blade Runner 2049and whose functional beep 007 in No Time to Die was the absolute highlight of the film.

Corresponding lack of spirit and a feeling of lethargy characterize the whole Gray Mania. Far Röyhkän Same thing– to quote the song: gray lies on top like a stinking corpse.