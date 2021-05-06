Television review Risto Räppääjä starts training with joyful results

Risto Räppääjä and the Puffler is already the seventh Räppääjä film.

Risto Rapper and the Puffball ★★★★

Finland 2018

Nelonen at 7:10 p.m.

Let’s start Risto Rapper and a bully pullingly: the summer holiday atmosphere almost smells and tastes!

Bluebird and Tiina Nopolan in a film based on a children’s book, the city empties when everyone fades away for a vacation. Thus, Risto (Silmu Ståhlberg), Nelli (Lumi Kallio), Aunt for Peace (Pamela Tola) and Lennart (Ylermi Rajamaa) leave for a holiday village to relax.

The holiday turns into sweating, when Bill and Sylvester Pöntinen (Timo Lavikainen and Eelis Kesäläinen), father and son.

The duo’s muscular masculinity appeals especially to Peace and Nelli. Realized by this, Risto and Lennart start training on loose iron, even if it doesn’t fit their own nature.

Markus Lehmusruusun directed by the seventh The rapper the message is familiar and smoothed with joyful humor: children – and why not adults – must be allowed to be as they are. Taken to the extreme, coaching parenting turns out to be silly.

Iiro Rantala has made the story sound like a decent swing again.