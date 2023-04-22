Television Review | Riemkaski’s documentary tells how James Joyce, branded a traitor, became a national treasure

Contemporaries labeled James Joyce’s Odysseus, published in 1922, as unreedy and it was banned. In modern Ireland, the work even has its own official holiday.

“The book the perpetrator is a perverted lunatic whose specialty is toilet style.”

“Rabelais’ obscenity is innocent compared to this impudence.”

This is what the British newspapers The Sporting Times and Sunday Express wrote in 1922 by James Joyce Of Odysseuswhich, in addition to stream of consciousness technology, brought to literature for the first time, among other things, the mention of menstruation.

“Ulysses is the work of an insecure, pimple-scratching student,” added Virginia Woolf.

“Irregularities” moreover, Joyce was thought to belittle Ireland’s struggle under the British yoke. The book was banned in Britain and the United States. When Joyce died at the age of 59 in Zurich, Ireland refused to send a representative to the funeral.

Irish documentary James Joyce and Odysseus was completed in 2022 in honor of the centenary of the publication of Joyce’s work.

The documentary describes Joyce’s own odyssey from “treason” back to the arms of Ireland, and this work that rails against the Catholic Church and one-eyed nationalism. In a hundred years, interpretations of the work have changed, and Joyce has become a cult figure and almost a symbol of Ireland. of Odysseus antihero Leopold Bloom’s one-day trek through Dublin on June 16 has become a holiday, Bloomsday.

Throughout the documentary, we meet someone who resembles Joyce’s alter ego, Stephen Dedalus of Odysseus character. The character wanders along the beach of Sandycove near Dublin, from where of Odysseus the events begin. Today, the site houses the James Joyce Museum.

Document opens in a very traditional way Joyce’s personal life and era against his works. Numerous literature professors from the hometowns of Joyce’s life, from Dublin to Paris and Trieste, open the interpretations of the multi-level master of works. However, the most joyful are the Irish writers By Eimear McBride lush statements about the “infuriating” (in this section “pain in the arse” has received a rather flat translation) and at the same time “enjoyable” book.

Ulysses is one of those works famous for its high dropout rate among readers. Irish poet Paul Muldoon encourages you to forget that it’s a masterpiece and dive boldly into its world.

The documentary is a civilized package of information about the author, although it does not bring much new information to those who know Joyce.

