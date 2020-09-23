Television review Red Istanbul Explores Confusion in Today’s Turkishism – For its director, doing so meant returning home after sixteen years

Turkish writer Ferzan Özpetek, who has lived in Italy for many years, has become an influential figure in LGBT movements and a depict of sexual minorities in his new country of residence.

Red Istanbul ★★★

(Istanbul Kirmizisi), Italy-Turkey 2017,

Theme at 10.15 pm and Yle Areena.

Red Istanbul (Istanbul Kirmizisi, 2016) is based on a writer-supervisor Ferzan Özpetekin even a novel characterized as an autobiographical.

In the frame story, Turkish author Orhan Şahin (Halit Ergenç) arrives in London from his former hometown of Istanbul with his friend, film director Deniz Soysal (Nejat Íşlerin) by invitation. The purpose is to help with this writing a novel. Soysal disappears without a trace, and as he explores the life of his friend, Şahin has to face himself.

The movie the act marked the return of Özpetek to Turkey after sixteen years. Özpetek, who studied and settled in Italy, had emerged in his new country of residence as an influential figure in the LGBT movement and a portrayal of sexual minorities, who himself formed an alliance with his long-term partner as soon as the law allowed.

In red Istanbul Soysal’s relationship with unstable Yusuf (Mehmet Günsur), but Şahin is a little enamored, perhaps partly platonic, of the helpful Mrs. Neval (Room Büyüküstün).

The film, which is intact in color, with a psychological spirit of mystery, explores the confusion in today’s Turkishness, both in people and in the atmosphere. There is even clear symbolism to be read about the persons, the inversions and, of course, the bridge, but the tensions do not fall short of simple views of the possibilities of human relationships.

The undertone of the contemplative story seems to be living a submissive love of hatred for something already lost without help, a happiness that is not achievable as such.