Television review Rebellion in the TE Office – The honor of civil servants is being tested in the nutty social satire of Tiina Lymi and Juha Lehtola

Elina Knihtilä will perform one of her absolute best performances in the lead role in the Sisäilmaa series.

TE Office customer service representative Eelis has come to a point where she can no longer get over on her own advice. He is tired of his work and the whole system, Finnish employment policy. He will tell its supervisor Anneli, but what could Anneli say. She is trying to refer Elis to occupational health care.

Eelis walks on the roof of the office and makes his own decision. That’s where it starts Tiina Lymin and Juha Lehtolan written by a three-part mini-series Indoor air, where the TE Office and its staff gradually disintegrate into pieces. For a long time, this is a series that can rightly be called social satire.

Elina Knihtilän acting service manager Anneli is the protagonist of the series, on which the greatest pressures begin to accumulate. In fact, the structure of the entire nation’s employment policy is shaken by that middle-aged, unmarried, infinitely conscientious official and his service point.

Anneli is that little window in the middle of the house, like her boss, Reijo, who also ended up on the verge of Burn out (Pertti Sveholm) symbolically presents the matter.

Anneli is definitely Knihtilä’s best role performer. It is already known that Knihtilä shines when he gets confused and rages uncontrollably, but Annel also has more to say than usual. Hysteria, moreover, is just one nuance of Annel’s wide range of emotions.

Size the team plays great. In addition to Sveholm, Annel’s close-knit characters perform Satu Silvo, Sari Siikander, Hannu-Pekka Björkman, Jarkko Niemi, Milka Ahlroth and Summer Wind Bear, later also Tommi Korpela.

All the characters scramble to the limits of their powers in the same office, which is eroded by both home, bonus pay, and Eli (Juho Milonoff) unpredictable ghost.

Series the idea comes from Lyme, and it was undoubtedly born during the previous government, because between the lines identifies, for example, criticism of the then active model. However, the basic problems remain the same from one government to another, and Indoor air sets out to defend the Finnish welfare society from diverse threats.

Lehtola and Lymi have also a great understanding of the tragedy of Annel’s generation. There are people working in TE offices who have ended up there as young idealists, sometimes in the 1980s.

Quite towards the end the series stretches a bit and swells too much, but overall it bounces wonderfully and unpredictably from one mood to another.

Because the series is also cursed heavily and for a reason, I dare say it bumps hell well.

Indoor air, TV1 at 9 pm and Yle Areena.