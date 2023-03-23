Television Review | Queer romance, horror and humor resulted in a lively youth series

Work 12 hours, party for eight hours and sleep for four hours. That’s the formula used by the cruise ship’s most energetic employees in the British series Wreck.

Among the young workers, Jamie (Oscar Kennedy). However, the young man introduces himself as Cormac, because he is on the ship investigating the suspicious death of his sister and does not want to be identified. Right Cormac (Peter Claffey) hides Jamie in the cabin.

A ship is full of long corridors and dark rooms where tattoos are done, drug dealing is done, potential partners are encountered and a murderer is run away from. The ship’s duck mascot swings with the knife, and so does the corpse. Outbursts of violence are splatter-like, punctuated by horror and humor.

The ship’s hierarchy, on the other hand, is reminiscent of high school movies: The counterparts of the athlete boys are officers in white uniforms, who are at the top of the pecking order. Below them are the performers and then, among other things, the dozen workers who take care of the kitchen. The figures moving in the engine room and with the cleaning cart form their own group.

First impressions often disappoint, and not only with the cute fluffy mascot. Finding the culprit is a slippery and delightfully entertaining task.

The ship’s duck mascot swings a knife.

British series moving at a brisk pace. Jamie immediately befriends Vivian (Thaddea Graham) with. Both of them have had to hide their sexuality, but find their crush on the ocean: along with solving the murder mystery, Jamie beats up his colleague Olly (Anthony Rickman) with, and Vivian wakes up Lily (Ramanique Ahluwalia) attention.

Creator of the six-part series Ryan J. Brown weaves queer romance, horror and humor into a streamlined whole, which is also buffeted by social waves: Deaths are covered up so that business does not suffer. On the other hand, the hierarchy of workers serves rich travelers who expect subservience from the customer service staff.

Authors however, they do not rub politics in the viewer’s face or evoke sighs with romantic elements.

They are too busy to deliver a compelling story that resembles a TV series Love ship and the movie Triangle of Sadness teenage horror squeezed through.

Wreck, TV2 at 0.55 and Yle Areena. (K16)