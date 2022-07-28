Television Review | Qualified Finnish journalists made a documentary about homophobia in Kenya: Hope for a better future in the country’s lhbtiq community

The Kenyan under the rainbow documentary reveals that illegal education has succeeded in changing opinions and violence has decreased.

“In Islam there is more room for compassion, love, coexistence and tolerance. More room for peace than violence.”

In the documentary Under the Kenyan rainbow speaking under a pseudonym Asim is a Muslim leader who once went to an event of an lhbtiq organization to preach but ended up realizing that homosexuality is not unnatural.

The hope that homophobia, which has led to serious violence in Kenya, will subside is mocked elsewhere as well: the police chief, who appears anonymously, says that his hostile attitude towards sexual minorities has changed to a protective one thanks to sensitivity training.

Together from these training events offered by the Pema Kenya organization, one can also witness complete control. The police chief talks about “satanicism” and presents his view that gays of course talk sympathetically about gays.

On the other hand, a trans man Faith Blessing Obondo seeks acceptance from a Christian couple, even though he has been kicked out of church because of his difference. This feels like hitting your head against the wall when you consider how slowly, for example, in Finland many religious communities have reached the level of equality stipulated by law.

In Kenya, the problem is still the law. Based on the section inherited from the colonial era, a prison sentence of up to 14 years can be imposed for “carnal connection against nature”.

27-year-old trans man Faith Blessing Obondo has suffered from the way she has been received in the Adventist Church. He lost his job after his Muslim boss heard about his transgenderism.

From March directed and scripted the renewed documentary Hanna Nordenswan and Liselott Lindström.

Lindström, who worked as Africa correspondent for Yle and Sweden’s SVT, lived in Kenya between 2018 and 2022. Last year, he was awarded the Finnish-Swedish journalist prize at the Topelius prize.

Nordenswan, on the other hand, is a journalist and documentary director, who can be seen in Yle Areena with a calm melancholy Through the screen – corona spring 2020 (2020) and controlled simple The cleaners (2022), where immigrant cleaners tell about themselves.

Under the Kenyan rainbow is not a controlled work in the same way, which is partly due to more vivid shooting situations, partly due to questions that remain from meritorious interviews in themselves.

For example: Was lhbtiq optimism in 2019 about the repeal of the gay law based solely on the law’s colonial background? And how threatening is that law considered in everyday life?

Regarding the danger of violence, it is heard that the mass attacks during Ramadan and Christmas seem to have ended. But how much time has passed since the murder of an employee of an lhbtiq organization, which is talked about in a surprisingly light tone?

