Television review Pummi’s Swedish diary is unique in its kind: the film, made without public funding, gained popularity among both audiences and critics.

A Swedish crime comedy made with pocket money says that the lives of immigrants are believable.

Pummi’s diary ★★★★

Måste gitt, Sweden 2017

Fem at 9 p.m.

Movies This has traditionally been a costly endeavor and, among other reasons, in small countries such as the Nordic countries, they are supported by public funds. With its development, film technology has become cheaper and long films are also made in Finland without the support of the Film Foundation.

Without public funding, it was also born in Sweden Pummi’s diary. Ivica Zubakin the black comedy was made for less than 70,000 euros but it did well. A TV series of the same name was made as a sequel, starting with us in a week.

Original the name means “must fade” into suburban slang. The translation is a bit funny, as the diary is kept by Met (Can Demirtas), which is not a bum but a petty criminal.

A young man with a Turkish background lives south of Stockholm in the suburb of Jordbro, where a large proportion of the residents are immigrants or their descendants, as are Metin’s guys. He’s not particularly sharp, but so smarter than his robbing comrades that he dreams of fading.

But lunch for a class trip is low. Metin is attending a theater school, but the agreement with the selection board remains weak. At the same time, Metin wastes his diary, telling him all his rumbles and with whom he has done them.

Cultural people are excited about the colorful text in the diary, but for Metin, its publication would be a danger. The comrades are killed, so he has to find his concoction. At the same time, the book acts as a bridge over the gap in living standards from Jordbro to fashionable Södermalm.

Supervisor Zubak was born in Croatia. He co-wrote the film with Demirtas, who starred in the film. He, on the other hand, was born in Sweden, but has roots in Turks like Metin.

The realism of the film is difficult to judge and useless in that it is a crime comedy and not a social drama. But its image of the lives of immigrants seems plausible.

Meetings in the suburbs with the cultural elite create delicious moments – and Zubak and Demirtas don’t even have to just wave a racist card. Rather, differences grow from social status – insofar as they exist in addition to wealth. Intelligents know how to be as vicious as bandits.

Pummi’s diary is exciting too. Meti and her friends always live under the threat of violence and trapping. The effectively nervous atmosphere accentuates the atmosphere of uncertainty. It was cut by many TV series with experience Rickard Krantz.

Perhaps in Finland, too, an independent cheap will soon be available, which will attract both critics and the public.