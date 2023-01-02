Television Review | Private investigator Benoit Blanc’s comeback film Glass Onion is only partially successful

Netflix acquired the rights to the sequel to the Knives Out murder mystery for a huge sum.

Thriller comedy

Glass Onion: The Knives Out Mystery ★★★

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, USA 2022

Netflix

Cutlery out – everyone is a suspect -suspense comedy (2019) was a financial success for its creators in two ways.

First of all, the movie made for 40 million dollars collected 331 million at the box office. Second, Netflix got so excited about the concept of master detective Benoit Blanc (a Texan twisting his English) leading the bizarre murder investigations Daniel Craig), that it entered into a bidding competition with Apple and Amazon for the rights to the two sequels.

The price tag became uncontrollable: a total of 469 million, of which Craig, the producer Ram Bergman and director-writer Rian Johnson reportedly received over 100 million each. There were only two conditions: each sequel must have a budget of at least 40 million and Craig must continue in the lead role.

Read more: The thriller comedy lovingly parodies Agatha Christie’s murder mysteries

Johnson’s writing and directing at the Glass Onion Edward Norton plays multi-billionaire Miles Bron. This one throws a “murder mystery party” on his private island, where eight guests arrive – either by accident or on purpose as many as Agatha Christie And no one was saved in the island novel (1939).

One of the guests is Blanc, and the others are mostly Bron’s childhood friends: former photo model Birdie (Kate Hudson) with assistants, male supremacy influencer Duke (Dave Bautista) with his female friends, the politician Claire (Kathryn Hahn), researcher Lionel (Leslie Odom Jr.) and founding partner Andi, who was ousted from his company by Bron (Janelle Monáe).

Billionaire Miles Bronn (Edward Norton, left) has as many guests on his island as in Agatha Christie’s novel No One Was Saved, eight.

First Knives out didn’t quite succeed in redeeming its charmingly traditionally arranged mystery. The new one has the same fault, but in a short time. At the beginning, so much time is used to introduce the guests that the beginning is slow. At three quarters, the first high-quality turn occurs and Johnson’s grip obviously tightens, for about an hour.

When the mystery should start to be wrapped up, the slack arrives again. Gray brain cells are no longer bothered, whether it was Blanc, Rian Johnson or the viewer.

The natural Janelle Monáe is one of the main actors of the film Glass Onion.

Cynically considering one reason for the hollowness of the ending is the $100 million upfront bonus. If the amount had been promised afterwards, just for the first movie, the end would almost certainly have been more thought out.

That’s why it always makes me smile, cynically, that a large part Glass Onion of the jokes are related to the downside of getting rich.