Television review Peter Falk was more than just Columbo, vividly reminiscent of the bursting middle-aged crisis description of Husbands

John Cassavetes ’barren film crushes the male image into crumbs.

Husbands ★★★

Husbands, USA 1970

Few the film artist portrays his main characters in as unfavorable a light as John Cassavetes. Cassavetes himself as well as his regular actor Ben Gazzara and Peter Falk represent friends in the description of the middle age crisis Husbands. The film crushes the image of a man into crumbs.

A documentary to be seen before the film Peter Falk v Columbo (2019) deals with the most important films of an actor who has become a television detective star, also Husbands.

Falk (1927–2011) lost his right eye at the age of three when a tumor was found behind it. Some saw the actor’s glass eye as an obstacle to his career, but Falk made one of his trademarks with his grasping gaze.

Columbon as a fluffy detective, Falk invented a long raincoat – a style he had already utilized in some of his films. The protagonist of the series became known for manners that turned into burdens over time. Of course, there is no trace of these in the film that was shot after the pilot period of the series.

John Cassavetes (1929–1989) was one of the major pioneers of independent short film of his time. He was a pioneer of method acting, a courageous producer and screenwriter, and an artistically uneven director.

Truth movie Face (Faces, 1968) – which has never been brought to Finland for a theater tour or television – secured the funding and artistic freedom of Cassavetes’ next work.

Born in Husbands, With Cassavetes ‘characteristic method of improvisation, in which Gazzara and Falk were unaware of the director’ s intentions and lost with their roles. However, the work was approached without fear, and eventually the producers shortened the oversized film to its current scale.

Husbands starts from the funeral, after which the trio of friends end up drunk. Alcohol strips the heads of petty bourgeoisie and the shackles of civilization from the heads of families. They hatch into disgusting bumblebees, growling and contentious cavemen. Rape leads to domestic violence, death threats and sexual harassment.

The husbands of the film represent everything that the women’s liberation movement of their time loved to hate, which the authors also got to know.

Still one may wonder what, other than the death of a beloved brother, drove Cassavetes to the grinding of the role of such a barren man, to the long and sad documentation of non-communication. It should be noted that the director himself portrays the most frustrated and furious of the men, much of which condenses on his return home.

Husbands after John Cassavetes resumed harmonious co-operation with his wife Gena Rowlandsin with.