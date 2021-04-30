Television review Pet Shop Boys ’music film It Couldn’t Happen Here is a charming flop

The surreal experiment of the favorite band of the 1980s is finally seen.

It Couldn’t Happen Here ★★★

Britain 1988

Topic 1.5. at 20.05 and the Arena

If Pet Shop Boys would be a movie, what kind of movie would it be?

Well such. In an hour and a half It Couldn’t Happen Here in the movie Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe adventures in an English coastal town and sometimes even drive a car like a road movie. During the events, not only the name song but also a whole host of the band’s other hits of the moment will be heard.

Jack Bondin the directed film didn’t quite go into the tube, so it lost the least sound until someone dug it into dvd distribution last year. The theme now presents it for the joy of May Day as a premiere, and is also garnished with a couple of music videos as well as an Inner Sanctum gig recording.

There is no fading of reason in the film but it is Greek surrealism from beginning to end. References flash in Tennant’s Catholic background, and perhaps the milieu is a reminder of Lowe’s hometown of Blackpool. The idea was originally born because the couple was not interested in going on tour. It’s harder to make a stretched music video in the style of Beatles movies.

Always on My Mind video has been cut from the movie, but otherwise other versions will be seen. My own favorite is What Have I Done to Deserve This? -part where Tennant talks to his mother (actress Barbara Windsor) with a hooligan gang raging in and around the phone booth. Tennant speaks little in the film, Lowe, as usual, even less so.

A few underdressed women are a reminder that in the 1980s, they were still part of the standard video catalog. And Tennant didn’t come out of the closet until later.