Television Review | Palu movie shows how far the problems of one drug addict spread

The description of the relationship between mother and drug addict son does not offer a sugary miracle salvation.

Return ★★★★

Ben Is Back, USA 2018

Mother rejoices, when he turns his car into the yard and sees his son. The daughter, on the other hand, starts sending text messages, looking alarmed. The boy has returned from drug rehab before his time.

For example Danny Boyle’s In Trainspotting (1996) and Darren Aronofsky In the soul fair of dreams (2000) have described drug users elegantly. But by Peter Hedges in the movie Return the point of view is exceptionally that of a junkie’s mother.

Played by Holly Burns Julia Roberts. His son Ben is played again Lucas Hedges, the director-writer’s own son. The rising star received an Oscar nomination by Kenneth Lonergan from the movie Manchester by the Sea (2016).

Maternal love and doubt tore Holly in different directions. Ben has disappointed hopes many times over the years, lied, stolen, fell into drugs again and again and caused damage to his loved ones. Now Ben seems sharp and the family agrees that he can stay home for Christmas day.

When the family returns from the church’s Christmas play, the house has six fallen trees and the dog is missing. Mother and son go in search of a loving pet for the little ones in the family.

The hometown of the Burnses is not named, but it is a typical American small town, outwardly peaceful and prosperous. Return was filmed at several such locations in upstate New York.

Holly and Ben travel to the dark side of town to rescue a dog. On their journey, they encounter the sins of Ben’s past, the consequences of which are not over.

Coming back its best merits are that it shows how far-reaching one addict’s problems can be. It doesn’t moralize, but it makes it clear how difficult it is to break free from the destructive web, which has many threads other than the individual’s addiction.

Christmas you’d think a drug shoot set at the time was a melodrama, but Return won’t fall for it. It certainly doesn’t offer a miracle rescue at the end or a syrupy solution in which an open consensus is reached.

The atmosphere of danger, which is always tense, makes the drama almost boring.

Some have reprimanded Come back because it depicts the plight of a white youth, even though the drug problem affects black people more painfully. It seems to be at least to some extent a myth.

According to a study by the US Department of Health last year, about the same number of both white and black people over the age of 12 – about 20 percent – ​​have used illegal drugs in the previous year.

The fact that many more blacks than whites are convicted of drugs is indicative of the country’s deep-rooted racism. On the way back let’s remember to mention that thanks to his family’s wealth, Benkin has been able to get treatment and not prison.