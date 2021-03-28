Monday, March 29, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television review Palestinian father and daughter run into trouble at checkpoint in Oscar-nominated short film The Present

by admin
March 28, 2021
in World
0

Culture|Television review

In the short film extracted from Netflix’s software, the atmosphere is intensified with everyday elements. To subscribe to the movie, change the language of the account to English.

Oscarelected two weeks ago Farah Nabulsin A 25-minute short film The Present (2020) is available on Netflix, but only in English subtitles. This means that the film can only be found on the service by changing the language of the account from Finnish to English.

The change is clearly worth the effort. First-time director Nabulsi tells a controlled rhythmic, touching story about Palestinian Yusef (Saleh Bakri), who and her daughter Yasmine (Mariam Kanj) goes out to buy a wedding gift for his wife.

On the way out, Yusef gets into the eye of a young Israeli soldier at a checkpoint, which means squatting in a cage while his daughter is waiting outside. The atmosphere is cleverly condensed with everyday elements: The clock is ticking, and Yusef’s painkillers are losing their effectiveness. Yasmine has a toilet emergency, but Dad is not allowed to leave.

The key filming location was an authentic checkpoint in Bethlehem, on the West Bank of Palestine.

The Present, Netflix. (K13)

.
#Television #review #Palestinian #father #daughter #run #trouble #checkpoint #Oscarnominated #short #film #Present

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

A new strain of coronavirus discovered in the Czech Republic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.