Television review Oona and Arttu continue their apparent posture movements in the new episodes of the great Adult series

Drama comedy Adults was a fresh breeze among domestic series a couple of years ago.

Anna Brotkin and Anna Dahlman the screenplay series credibly portrayed the lives of young townspeople but also understood to escalate enough to turn annoyance into good-natured humor.

In the second season, café entrepreneur Oona (Anna Airola) continued to fumble between prolonged youth and adulthood with his best friendElias Salonen). Only apparent posture movements are to be expected: Let’s start driving school because it’s adult now, but a hangover dilutes the driving lesson.

The series is still at its best when it devils to its own navel staring and very serious about itself, millennials who get lost in their conversations diving between different layers of irony. The chemistry of the main duo still works.

Adults, TV2 at 10.20 pm and Arena. (K12)