Television Review | One joke leads to a huge uproar in the British series

Television rating|In the Douglas Is Canceled series, the TV star finds himself in the middle of a growing social media scandal. The spikes of satire hit the cancel culture, the media, and sexist power structures.

25.9. 19:30

Douglas Is Cancelled. Skyshowtime.

★★★★

Can you a decades-long career to collapse into a single roar or sloppiness?

In the British series Douglas Is Cancelled (2024) news anchor Douglas, who is loved by the people, slips a punch at a relative’s wedding and ends up in the eye of the storm of our time, i.e. in the middle of the cancellation commotion.

One of the guests spreads the rumor about the “sexist joke” on social media, and the deal is done. No matter what Douglas (Hugh Bonneville) has actually said – it’s enough that it’s potentially outrageous.

Follow along a series of events that can also be imagined to happen in real life: a small panic develops into a real scandal. Douglas claims he doesn’t remember what he said and thinks the commotion is dying down. Produced by Toby (Ben Miles), however, fears the worst and sets out to save what can be saved from the reputation of his star – and his program.

Even the manager (Simon Russell Beale) pops in to give his own advice. It would be best to apologize – even if it doesn’t really feel like it.

Ukko while struggling, the only one who seems to be up to speed is Douglas’s young and enigmatic anchor couple, Madeleine (Karen Gillian). He throws water at the mill but says all the time that he is working for the best of Douglas.

Douglas’s wife, the feisty editor-in-chief of the tabloid Sheila (Alex Kingston), doubts Madeleine’s intentions. Sorting out messes is his specialty, but as expected, the feeling is different when the commotion gets close.

Douglas Is I canceled has scripted a long career in British television Steven Moffat. We remember him, for example The new Sherlock– and From the Doctor Who series and the one who laughed in the early 2000s Mating– about a comedy about human relationships.

A four piece Douglas Is Cancelled resolutely marches with the footsteps of satire towards the pain points of cancel culture. At the same time, the media, which dives headlong into the commotion, also gets its share. At first it seems that the series aims to show the logic of social media and how a fly turns into a bull. The drifting of a “dummy man” like Douglas into an uncontrollable rampage at the mercy of social tyrants. However, that is only one side of the story, the easier one to swallow.

When Douglas Is Cancelled was released a few weeks ago, the first reviews also appeared. At that time, the first two episodes of the series could be watched. In reviews, the series was praised as a rousing drama comedy about cancel puritanists. The first two episodes have a perfect comedic rhythm: mean but funny. Follow the pointed observations about cancellation and social noise, which are easy to smile along with.

In the end, however, the series has more uncomfortable things to chew on than it initially lets on. Halfway through, it makes a sudden wrong turn towards black comedy, and soon the comedy falls away almost entirely. The question of power enters the picture even more, and with it a familiar pair of words from recent years us too.

It’s like Moffat would have written two different series. Ben Palmer’s however, the stories and flashbacks that cross each other in the direction fall into place into a complete whole, whose changes in mood keep up with each other. Even a little preaching is thus forgiven, as are the gaps in the final motives of the characters.

The core group of actors does an excellent job.