Television review On Sunday, TV will marvel at the idyllic life of the archipelago and enjoy the cinematic art of Federico Fellini

The idyllic new episodes of the series Sieged of Water give a very vivid picture of life in the Archipelago Sea, Saimaa and Hailuoto.

well now has come summer in the middle of winter, on the telly. Surrounded by water The second four-part season of the series (2021) offers a shameless romantic picture of archipelago life in the Archipelago Sea, Saimaa and Hailuoto. It is mostly filmed on beautiful summer days.

Author of the series in the opening season (2013) Petteri Saario was himself involved in the picture. Now he stays behind the camera. Saario has directed, filmed, edited, produced and participated in the recording. His son is in charge of the aerial photography Antti Saario.

This time, life is presented from the perspective of different residents of different islands. They get to tell it themselves.

Saario is probably the most experienced and well-known Finnish author of nature documents. He has emphasized that he deals with the relationship between man and nature and thus does not distance himself from nature.

The most interesting example in the series presents that relationship Peppi Wilson On the lighthouse island of Bengtskär. There are 450 eels nesting there. They have chosen the island because of the people. People keep away from eagles, snakes, raccoon dogs and minks eating eagles.

The grandparents of their twenties, Wilson, have cared for the Bengtskär lighthouse for 25 years. Wilson works for their travel company. A young woman from Rosala says she grew up like Children of the archipelago series.

Wilson enjoys kayaking and diving and praises how the archipelago can live in its own bubble. Sun shines.

The same idyll prevails in other parts. Nature is close and beautiful, the animals are sweet. There is enough fish and game. The archipelago is peaceful and is home to nice and honest people with exciting professions like a ferry driver and a circus artist.

On the island has decades of experience first in journalism and then in documentaries. There is no reason to doubt that everything shown in the series would be true. And the ideal of neutrality is not as demanding in artistic documentaries as in journalism.

Still Surrounded by water the new season feels like a one-sided, almost travel advertising.

In addition to summer, spring and autumn are seen a bit, winter hardly at all. In passing, it is said that today in the archipelagos, an important industry, tourism focuses on the summer. One family says they are on vacation then in the winter.

Great if life in the archipelago is a mere auvo. And maybe the archipelagos deserve a sleek marketing program. But the suspicion remains that the essentials, the other half of the year and life are left unsaid.

Surrounded by water, TV1 at 6.15 pm and Yle Areena.