Television Review | Obsessive control and love mix in a one-off British series

Television review|The Killing Kind series tries to tell about obsessive passions, but the emotions fall flat.

Stalking is a relatively new criminal title. It has been found in the Finnish Criminal Code for ten years. In Britain, mandatory control was also added to the Criminal Code in 2015. In the British series The Killing Kind both are just one step away from love.

Attorney Ingrid Lewis (Emma Appleton) has defended John Webster, accused of stalking (Colin Morgan) in court and acquitted him of the charges. After a joint legal battle, the two have started a relationship, from Ingrid’s long-term boyfriend (Elliot Barnes-Worrell) notwithstanding.

This all happened a couple of years before the present time of the narrative. The relationship is already over. Ingrid has suspected John of arson, which has claimed one life.

A six-piece at the base of the series is an Irish thriller author Jane Casey’s novel of the same name from 2021. They have translated it for television Zara Hayes and Jonathan Stewart.

Hayes has a lackluster comedy film behind him Star girls (2019), and Stewart has been writing an aviation drama Devotion (2022). The Killing Kind is the first TV appearance for both of them.

Series starts fast. Ingrid has recovered from both the fire and the breakdown of romantic relationships and is focusing on her career. Then another tragedy strikes – a close colleague dies – and John makes contact again.

Ingrid soon begins to suspect that her colleague’s death was not an accident, as the police believe. John tells Ingrid that she is in danger.

Although the interpersonal history is opened little by little with hindsight, it remains an external list of events. The romantic atmosphere and the description of affection remain poor.

The categories of stalker and lover are easily interchangeable in the series. The story moves in the same waters as Netflix Youseries and A dangerous relationship -film (1987).

Enamored in TV series and movies, people are often portrayed as jealous and obsessively interested in their object, but in the works mentioned, the ideal of romantic love is tuned a couple of degrees too tight.

The Killing Kind fails to tilt the setting into a twisted romance commentary, such as Youwho took the stalker’s point of viewor outright horror, like A dangerous relationship. And the series doesn’t create tension around who wants to hurt the main character. Maybe it’s the lawyer’s old cases?

The narrative is fluid, but it focuses on the characters, and the characters remain distant. The series tries to tell about obsessive passions in relation to both people and the profession, but it has problems with the depiction of emotions.

The Killing Kind, Viaplay (K15)