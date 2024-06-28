Television Review | Nicole Kidman gets off too easy, but Zac Efron is finally acting properly

Television rating|Good characters raise A Family Affair from an average to a better romantic comedy.

28.6. 15:50

in Hollywood have often been able to look critically at one’s own activities. A Family Affair (2024) is not by Billy Wilder Sunset street (1950) or by Robert Altman of The Player (1992) similar satire, but from Chris Cole (Zac Efron) is a pretty good caricature of the star of superhero movies.

Cole is acting Icarus Rush -films, but have not even heard of the Greek myth of Ikaros, from which ingredients for his character have been taken. The star, who is estranged from his mansion, has not been to the supermarket himself for grocery shopping for years.

Cole uses women like serial products, always leaving them with the same earrings. One pair of his young assistant Zara (Joey King) has to shake off the break-up with a fiery rush at the beginning of the film.

of A Family Affair the actual Genre is a romantic comedy. As such, it doesn’t really get started until about 25 minutes in, when Chris meets Zara’s mother, Brooke (Nicole Kidman).

Lempi flirts, even though Chris and Brooke are a mismatched couple: one a shallow and self-centered celebrity, the other a civilized writer trying to make a comeback.

But opposite couples are the engine of many romantic comedies. It could be difficult to develop a sitcom out of compatible relationships.

Also, glossy picture-like strolls in fine restaurants and Californian beach landscapes are among the must-have patterns. However, they are rarely seen.

Instead, jokes are made about the Zara daughter’s position between her employer Chris and her mother Brooke. At best they are sharp.

Joey King skillfully plays Chris’s young assistant Zara.

Species type above average of A Family Affair raise the manuscript. Especially the characters are well written.

Underneath Chris’ shiny star teflon, layers are slowly revealed that deepen the character. Maybe he’s not just a hunky bundle of muscles.

Efron’s performance also emphasizes the development of the character. At first he believably plays a buffoon, but as the role deepens, subtle nuances begin to appear in his acting as well. Efron can become a real star.

On the other hand, clever Zara begins to reveal unpleasant features that the viewer and especially she herself does not notice at first. King, who has acted since childhood, may be the second star of the film in the making.

Brooke is and remains mostly a good person. That’s why his character is more boring than other main characters. Kidman is by far the biggest star in the movie, but she has the least to act out of the trio.

As is often the case in romantic comedies, opposites attract each other. Deep writer Brooke Harwood (Nicole Kidman) and shallow Movie star Chris Cole (Zac Efron) fall in love.

Usually women fall in love with older men in movies. Kidman is 20 years older than Efron. The ages of the characters are not mentioned and the age difference is hardly noticeable, but it’s nice that it sometimes goes this way.

A Family Affair is Carrie Solomon first manuscript. The quality of the film is above all due to him, because the director Richard LaGravenese the romantic entertainment he did in the past has not left deep traces.

A Family Affair, Netflix.