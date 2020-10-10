Television review Nick Broomfield’s honest documentary about Marianne Ihlen and Leonard Cohen reveals the ugly legacy of the 1960s with gentleness

For once, a documentary about a musician also gives a voice to the muse without, however, making him a victim. The documentary paints a strong picture of the contradiction of the era that fell on women’s necks.

Vocalist-songwriter Leonard Cohen feminine relationships tend to be said to be first Marianne and then Suzanne, of which Cohen made songs. In fact, Cohen maintained relations at the same time, and in addition to the two, there were enough women in every port.

Marianne Ihlen was one of Leonard Cohen’s musicians.­

He loved women, as he used to say about a man who doesn’t stay put.

A long-standing British documentary filmmaker Nick Broomfield tells the story of Marianne and Leonard in an exceptionally fine and honest way in her film, in which she also appears herself. He became acquainted with both in the heat of 1960s sexual freedom and LSD on the Greek island of Hydra. There, too, Marianne and Leonard met.

In Norwegian Marianne Ihlen was a little boy Alex, from his previous alliance, and he also had other relationships, including Broomfield.

Marianne died in the summer of 2016, Leonard later that year.

Broomfield dares to tear open the wounds of the era, and for once the documentary about the musician also gives voice to the silent muse without making him a victim.

Broomfield is adept at his tact. He comes to tell stupid truths without becoming revelations or voyeurism. The women were backing singers, anonymous “girlfriends of the time,” bands, and music. Cohen praises his luck that his “desires coincided with the era”.

The most interesting case of the interviewees is Aviva Layton, Canadian poet Irving Layton a spouse who has a clear tendency to gossip and who talks about ummies and ponds about the protagonists of the documentary.

Among other things, she says that poets do not make good husbands because they cannot be owned. “And such a man all women want.” Aviva Layton knows what she’s talking about.

He later also says directly that open covenants only caused suffering, also and especially for children.

Listening to Layton gives a strong picture of the contradiction of the era that fell on women’s necks. How did they explain the role of the muse to themselves? It should be read between the lines.

Documentary crowned by material found in Cohen in particular at every departure: he is seen striking women, swimming naked, spirited in the convent.

At the end, we return to the love story. It is up to each person to interpret whether it was beautiful. Broomfield shows gentleness to all parties.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love, Theme at 8pm and Yle Areena. (K12)