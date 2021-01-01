Television review New Year’s Day TV films include studies by Commissioner Palm

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Commissioner Palm’s mistake ★★★★

(Finland 1960) The death of a Stadian dandy (Jussi Jurkka) preoccupies Commissioner Palmu. Joel Rinne plays the title role in the opening of Matti Kassila’s classic crime comedy series. (K7)

Subject at 12.25

Rölli and the spirit of the forest ★★★

(Finland 2001) Rölli (Allu Tuppurainen) becomes friends with Milli Menninkäinen (Maria Järvenhelmi). Olli Saarela’s Children’s Film teaches children empathy.

Nelonen at 13.05

Gas, Commissioner Palmu ★★★

(Finland 1961) A palm investigates the murder of a woman (Henny Waljus) who died of gas poisoning. Elina Salo charms as the victim’s foster daughter in the second part of the series. (K7)

Subject at 14.07

The stars say, Commissioner Palmu ★★★

(Finland 1962) Palmua is employed by a body found on Tähtitorninmäki. In the third part of the series, Esko Salminen stylizes a hat. (K7)

Subject at 15.41

Caveman ★★★

(Britain / USA 2018) Stone and Bronze Age people compete for the football championship. The animation at Aardman Studio has its moments, but it’s not Nick Park’s best work. Eddie Redmayne is heard as the voice of the Caveman Boy. (K7)

TV2 at 6 p.m.

Checkmate ★★

(Finland 2006) Aleksi Mäkelä directed Matti Nykänen’s (Jasper Pääkkönen) biography. (K12)

Nelonen at 6 p.m.

Iron Sky – The Coming Race ★★★

(Finland 2019) Let’s live the year 2043. A woman living at a moon base goes in search of the Grail’s bowl from the core of the Earth. Timo Vuorensola directed the sequel to his sci-fi media. Udo Kier separates in a dual role as Führer of the Moons and his Hitler-like brother. (K12)

TV2 at 9 p.m.