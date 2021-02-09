Television review New wave drama Hot cat? is at its most delightful in the mutual scenes of the protagonists

The relationship between a young teacher and a student appears as liberation in Erkko Kivikoski’s 60’s film.

Hot cat? ★★★

Finland 1968

Young the teacher walks on a dirt road. From the adjoining hill, a young man stumbles down, ending his drunken touring puddle. This is how the drama is presented Hot cat? protagonists.

They are also connected by the college. Marja Kardén (Maarita Mäkelä) is a mother tongue teacher called young by the nickname Säikky. An intoxicated young man is Antti Salminen, a student at the same school (Eero Melasniemi).

Hot cat? tells of two incompatibilities. In addition to gloomy gender expectations, Marja suffers from the old-fashioned nature of the school system. Antti, on the other hand, wants to smell the whole system, and teenagers or hops are not enough to satisfy the longing for rebellion.

The bay-based drama is based on a screenwriter Kerttu-Kaarina Suosalmen to your own novel Virgin, and is driven by a new wave marker Erkko Kivikoski. Also a graph Esko Nevalainen was deep in the new film: he had time to film 1968 works as well Asphalt sheep and Black on white.

The best episodes In a hot cat? are loud energetic images of schoolchildren. These vivid shots collide with images of the pious moral reflections of the teacher’s room.

The film itself does not distribute judgments. As Marja and Antti converge, the relationship between teacher and student is not viewed through sensation. The encounter of young adults, aged 24 and 18, appears more like liberation.

Mäkelä and Melasniemi are especially adorable in their mutual scenes. As a rebellion, however, the film is muted.