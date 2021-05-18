Television review Netflix’s Woman in the Window excitement travels on the verge of psycho-terror but remains a fluffy home

The protagonist of the woman in the window thriller fears both the external and internal world.

Woman in the window ★★

USA 2021

Netflix (K16)

Houses sometimes used as a symbol of the human mind. Psychological Woman at the window -The protagonist is stuck in both.

Anna Fox (Amy Adams) is locked in its poorly lit Manhattan apartment building. He lives alone, with the exception of an unpredictable tenant staying in the basement (Wyatt Russell).

Enter the point of the outside world mainly through the windows. Through them, he follows his neighbors.

Russell’s family, who moved across the street, also come to his apartment, the first anxious teenager (Fred Hechinger). Next, the teen’s mother knocks on the door (Julianne Moore), then the hostile father (Gary Oldman). Later, Anna sees from her window how the mother is stabbed in the family apartment.

Neighbor’s abuser nightmare refers to Hitchcockin to a movie classic Rear window (1954). When In the rear window staring out the window was the bored amusement of the Photographer who hurt her leg, Anna keeps a more severe injury at home. He is a bouquet of pills and alcohol that medicates his sensations, questioning what he sees himself.

If Anna wants to interpret the situation through the house symbol, the basement is probably the subconscious. Anna sniffs there fearfully from the top of the stairs. The roof, on the other hand, is broken. And often the whole apartment is photographed from an oblique angle.

There is a touch in the film as well Edgar Allan Poen short story The loss of Usher’s house (1839), in which the decay of the house, mind, and body coincide.

Comparisons to the classics, however, emphasize that Woman at the window not particularly successful.

Tracy Lettsin scripted film base AJ Finnin to a novel published in 2018. Three years earlier, a very similar one had appeared by name Woman on a train, Paula Hawkinsin a novel in which an alcoholic woman witnesses the traces of a crime from a train window. Both books were hits, and now both have been filmed.

When the mug Woman on a train film (2016) focused especially on acting, worse Woman at the window rely above all on presentation. The thriller plants his protagonist in dark corners and places dreams catalyzed by old movies and pills around him.

The movie is directed by a British Joe Wright, who has previously sought to create a dense atmosphere with interiors and visuals, including in his films Anna Karenina (2012) and The darkest moment (2017).

This time, Wright lingers stylistically on the verge of psycho-terror. However, the limit is not exceeded. In the end, the whole is more like a fluffy home.