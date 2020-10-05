Television review Netflix’s popular Away drama series is at its best when Mars travelers encounter credible incidents

In the Away series, the mother leaves for a three-year space flight. The ballast of the series is predictability, but there are also touching moments.

Last probably the most discussed space series in the world in years The Expanse (2015–), by Jeff Bezos saved Amazon Prime Video when it threatened to end on the Syfy channel. A significant reason for the decision was considered to be Bezos’s desire to support the idea of ​​spreading human life to different parts of our solar system, as has happened in the (gloomy) series.

Bezos and his space racing partner, who is also seeking to inhabit the solar system Elon Muskin has been rightly asked: would it not be more sensible and cheaper to save life on earth?

It is therefore no surprise that Netflix is ​​also being inquired about Awayat the press conference of the opening session of the drama series.

Answering is the first US Emma Green selected to lead a manned flight on Mars (Hilary Swank).

His subordinates are experienced Russian Misha Popov (Mark Ivanir), cool-surfaced Chinese Lu Wang (Vivian Wu), Kwesi Weisberg-Abban, a Jewish British adopted from Ghana (Ato Essandoh) and Ram Arya of India (Ray Panthaki).

The idea of ​​internationality is supported by speaking foreign languages ​​in the memoirs of crew members, i.e. instead of broken English.

Green’s husband Matt (Josh Charles) has also aspired to become an astronaut on a flight to Mars but has had to retreat due to an inherited illness. Alexis, a teenage daughter (Talitha Eliana Bateman).

Although Awayn the beginning is plagued by the same predictability as the sequel to the series, the tendency to open in the opening period is brought by a fire that already happened on a flight to the moon. From there, the journey is to continue to Mars.

When reporting a fire, use boldly Rashomonan unreliable narrator familiar from the film (1950). The guarantees therefore differ depending on the speaker.

However, no more courage is seen in at least the first five episodes. Andrew Hinderakerin scriptwriting effort is sure to play on.

It must be said, however, that even worse has been seen. For the first three episodes, one touching moment has been created in each of the routines.

Still the best Awayssa is a life-threatening situation in which the crew must solve a problem or perish with limited resources.

SoWhat does Green answer to the press in the beginning? That a trip to the Red Planet will cost a fraction of the world’s armed forces. And – overly optimistic – that a flight to Mars may prove to be our greatest achievement.

For an astronaut, that is certainly a plausible view.

Away, Netflix. (K13)

Crew members of Emma Green (Hilary Swank, center) include Vivian Wu (left), Mark Ivanir, Ray Panthaki and Ato Essandoh.­