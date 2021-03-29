Television review Netflix’s meritorious Spanish documentary series tells a nasty typical story about a victim and a harasser

Nevenka: The documentary Fighting Sexual Harassment reveals the twists and turns of a precedent that has become national news in Spain.

Northern Spanish Mayor of the city of Ponferrada Ismael Álvarez was convicted in May 2002 of sexual harassment. It was the first ever for a Spanish politician.

However, the historic verdict, as well as the fines and damages included in it, were a meager consolation to the victim of a long period of torment, a recent graduate of the university with a master’s degree Nevenka Fernándezille (b. 1974).

Humiliated, rejected, and stigmatized, he had to leave both his political career, his job, and his hometown, on whose council he had been elected in 1999 — precisely at the behest of the Conservative politician Álvarez (b. 1950).

A document divided into three parts Nevenka: The fight against sexual harassment (2021) deservesly opens up this precedent, which has become national news, the appalling turns of which seem regrettably typical in many respects. There is a man who ruthlessly abuses political and economic power and is a woman whose testimony is treated with contempt and ridicule and guilt even after sentencing.

Fernández, who now lives in Ireland with his family, is enriched by a wealth of archival material Nevenkan key multiplier.

Álvarez, who remained a popular hero in Ponferrada and returned to politics, also had the opportunity to speak but did not want to. And he is not needed now. Álvarez has regularly denied harassment and turned himself into a victim.

