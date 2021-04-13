Television review Netflix’s favorite mother and daughter series exudes identity reflections, family drama, comedy and romance clutter

In Ginny & Georgia, USA, comedy meets teen anthing and family drama thrills.

A teenager Ginny constantly feels like an outsider. It’s no wonder, as the family is used to changing places every couple of years. Series Ginny & Georgia another namesake, Ginny’s mother Georgia, instead takes over the place rather than the place.

Georgia, who became a young mother, is used to getting along alone and starting over. At the beginning of the series, Georgia’s newest husband is dead, and the family moves again. The new home can be found in the idyllic small town of Massachusetts.

Unlike usual, this time Ginny in her new high school immediately gets into a circle of friends and romantic intricacies. He wants to stay. And so does Georgia after meeting the unmarried mayor of the city.

The family also includes Ginny’s little brother Austin, who, however, remains a ghost as a character alongside his mother and daughter.

Although Ginny & Georgian the uppermost supply is on the interpersonal front, already in the first episode it is made clear that there is also darkness in the series. It lies above all in Georgia’s enduring smile. The assurances tell of the violence he experienced and the private detective who followed him on his suspicions. When the family stops at the gas station, Georgia shakes the police.

Mum and the daughter are like from different series. The charismatic manipulator master Georgia would naturally settle for the star of a thoroughbred thriller. Hints of his past are obtained throughout the series, and unpleasant truths seem to be on his hocks all the time.

Ginny, on the other hand, could be the protagonist of a thoughtful teenage series. She begins a sex life, contemplates her identity as a child of a white mother and black father, and clings to a new circle of friends.

In their joint scenes, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey) play perfectly together. The dynamics of a carefree mother and an ever-worried daughter are changing, making the scenes sometimes warm and sometimes frictional.

Series is the first time Sarah Lampertin handwriting. It compares itself to a hit series of the 21st century, where the mother-daughter relationship came closer to friendship. “We are like Gilmore Girls but bigger-breasted, ”Georgia tells Ginny.

Ginny & Georgia however, disappears For Gilmore Girls in wordy, sarcasm, and capricious idyll. Instead, the series is full of tension twists, identity reflections, family drama, comedy and romance clutter, among other things – in a way, something for everyone.

Abundance has worked. On March 25, the financial magazine Forbes reported on its website that Ginny & Georgia had held Netflix ‘s most watched program spot for a record four weeks.

Ginny & Georgia, Netflix. (K16)