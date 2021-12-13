Television review Netflix’s essay series opens up interesting perspectives on the world of film and is suitable for non-film freaks

Voir video essays are low-threshold film essays that do not require in-depth hobby or knowledge of film history.

Can you the viewer really likes Martin Scorsesen about the unpleasant protagonists of the movies, the roaring Jake La Motta, or a walking time bomb like Travis Bickle? And what motivates and justifies violence Park Chan-wookin Lady Vengeance (2005)?

Netflix six-part Voir – video essays about movies (2021) opens up interesting perspectives on the world of film. In addition to the above questions, the twenty-minute essays will consider, among other things Killer shark importance and characteristics of revenge films.

The authors are a mixed group of film pre-graduates, such as the duo who gained fame with their video essays published on Youtube Taylor Ramos and Tony Zhou. The corresponding producer of the series is David Fincher.

Voir is a low-threshold cinematic experience in which in-depth hobby or knowledge of film history is not required. It is enough that the film is of interest and that Western popular culture is familiar. However, that doesn’t mean essays underestimate the viewer.

The threshold is also lowered by the implementation in which the film fanaticism of the authors is allowed to shine through. From one of the example films and cases to another, the rushed implementation fits into a streaming service environment accustomed to a shortage of audiences.

In video essays, the tempo and cuts are, of course, intentionally fast, a bit like belonging to the genre. When you sometimes think for a moment to think about one question at a time, the viewer’s idea starts to sprout in a completely different way.

At its best, of course, essays evoke a desire to watch a familiar film with new eyes. It is a pity that almost all the films covered in the episodes cannot be found on the same service.

Voir – video essays on movies, Netflix.