Television review Muppet Show creator Jim Henson’s fantasy adventure Labyrinth is a masterpiece

January 2, 2021
Culture|Television review

David Bowie plays in the movie The Troll King. He wrote the songs he performed in the film himself.

Maze ★★★★

Labyrinth, Britannia / USA 1986

Theme at 22.00 and Arena (K12)

Puppet arts pioneer and The Muppet Show’n father Jim Henson (1936–1990) didn’t have time to see how he flopped his fantasy film at the box office Labyrinth with new generations of viewers, it became a cult-admired genre classic.

In the film, the daughter of a new family Sarah (16 years old Jennifer Connelly) is a solo and fantasy teenage girl who is angry about her little brother ‘s protection. A careless spell gets the Troll King watching events (David Bowie) to grab a child who Sarah should then save from the Troll City of Surprises.

The basic story varies from well – known girls’ stories such as Alice in Wonderland and Wonderland of Oz. Monty Pythonin Terry Jones had to correct his manuscript from changes by uncredited colleagues. Produced George Lucas. (In his honor, does Ludo so much resemble Chewbacca?) The finals will take place MC Escherin in a maze that mimics surreal paintings and distorts perspectives and gravity. David Bowie himself wrote his charming barracks.

The white owl, seen at the beginning and gaining its identity at the end, was the first fully computer-generated realistic animal character in the films.

The inhabitants of Troll City represent the results of Henson’s puppet techniques and partly cinematic illusions. In this respect Labyrinth was one of the last strengths of its own narrative form before the development of information technology revolutionized the whole industry.

And lo and behold, decades later, Henson’s skill is enchanting more fresher than when it appeared.

.

