Television review Monday’s TV movies include Wish Songs

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Wish songs ★★

(Finland 1961) In Ville Salminen’s music film, the relationship between the engaged couple (Pirkko Mannola and Esko Salminen) is being tested.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Police College 3 – In Continuing Education ★

(USA 1986) Cops graduating from the Police College (including Steve Guttenberg) try to prevent the college from closing. The third part of the comedy series is tired. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Forsaken ★★

(Canada 2016) Can even a pastor’s father (Donald Sutherland) make a gun hero (Kiefer Sutherland) who has given up his gun stay on the railroad? A TV movie-like slut recycles genius clichés. The themes are guilt and forgiveness. (K16)

TV5 at 10 p.m.