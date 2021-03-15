Monday, March 15, 2021
Television review Monday’s TV movies include Wish Songs

by admin
March 15, 2021
in World
Culture|Television review

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Wish songs ★★

(Finland 1961) In Ville Salminen’s music film, the relationship between the engaged couple (Pirkko Mannola and Esko Salminen) is being tested.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Police College 3 – In Continuing Education

(USA 1986) Cops graduating from the Police College (including Steve Guttenberg) try to prevent the college from closing. The third part of the comedy series is tired. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Forsaken ★★

(Canada 2016) Can even a pastor’s father (Donald Sutherland) make a gun hero (Kiefer Sutherland) who has given up his gun stay on the railroad? A TV movie-like slut recycles genius clichés. The themes are guilt and forgiveness. (K16)

TV5 at 10 p.m.

.
