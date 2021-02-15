Television review Monday’s TV movies include the monster classic Tappajahai

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Heir to Tottisalmi ★

(Finland 1940) In Orvo Saarikivi’s children’s film, a tall manor boy (Kalevi Koski) is sent to be raised by a pastor (Kaarlo Saarnio). (K7)

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Killer shark ★★★

(USA 1975) The killer shark gets to taste human meat off the coast of the city of Amity. Steven Spielberg smashed himself into the public consciousness with the opening of a series of horror films that are a modern classic of the genre and an all-time blockbuster. The director wisely hints at the monster from the viewer: the gourmet is only seen after an hour and 21 minutes after the film. The main character, the police chief, is played by Roy Scheider. The torturous music was composed by John Williams. (K16)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Being Flynn ★★

(USA 2012) Young Nick (Paul Dano) works in the late 1980s shelter for the homeless, where his father Jonathan (Robert De Niro) also seeks accommodation. Paul Weitz films a drama about Nick’s memoirs in which the plight of the homeless is distant to the viewer. Jonathan’s character – an aggressive and homophobic racist – is so unpleasant that it’s hard to feel sympathy for him. Julianne Moore flashes in an ungratefully short role as Nick’s mother. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.