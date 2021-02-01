Television review Monday’s TV movies include the crime comedy Cut Bank

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

The bachelors patron ★

(Finland 1938) In Orvo Saarikivi’s romantic comedy, a young Lapland woman (Helena Kara) finds herself in the hotels of a bachelor’s club in Helsinki.

TV1 at 1:20 p.m.

The birth of the planet of monkeys ★★★★

(USA 2011) A pharmaceutical company researcher (James Franco) takes care of Caesar, the chick of an experimental animal chimpanzee. Rupert Wyatt directed the new one Planet of the apes series, which takes a stand on animal rights. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

Cut Bank ★★★

(USA 2014) The murder of a postman (Bruce Dern) messes up the life of a small town in Cut Bank. Directed by Matt Shakman as his firstborn, the crime comedy is inspired by the work of the Coen brothers. (K16)

Hero at 9 p.m.

The unbearable lightness of lying ★★

(USA 2009) The comedy of Ricky Gervais and Matthew Robinson, starring, tells the story of a world where people can’t lie. Instead, the characters say all their thoughts out loud.

TV5 at 9 p.m.