Monday, May 3, 2021
Television review Monday’s TV films include Olavi Virta and the Skipper Quartet

May 2, 2021
Culture|Television review

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Auvo Nuotio (left), Kauko Käyhkö, Liisa Tuomi, Teijo Joutsela and Olavi Virta in the film The Skipper Quartet.­Picture: Finnish Film Industry

Skipper Quartet ★★

(Finland 1952) In the main part of Ville Salminen’s music film, Olavi Virta and his skipper quartets are adventured. (K7)

TV1 at 1:20 p.m.

Annabelle ★★

(USA 2014) The diabolical Annabelle doll haunts a young couple (Annabelle Wallis and Ward Horton) waiting for their firstborns in the 1960s. John R. Leonetti directed the preface to James Wan, who appeared a year earlier Damnablefor a horror movie. The result is a TV movie-like dent. The most obvious example is the classic of Roman Polanski Rosemary’s nightmare. (K16)

Hero at 9 p.m.

A Star Is Born ★★★★

(USA 2018) Alcoholized rock star (debut director Bradley Cooper) takes a young talent (Lady Gaga) as protection. The romantic drama has been filmed three times before: in 1937, 1954 and 1976. The film insightfully insults how women are treated badly in the music industry. Lady Gaga shows that she is as talented as an actress as a musician. The best part of the film is the soundtrack, which Lady Gaga and Cooper composed together. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.

.
