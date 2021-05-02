Television review Monday’s TV films include Olavi Virta and the Skipper Quartet

Culture|Television review
The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.
Skipper Quartet ★★
(Finland 1952) In the main part of Ville Salminen’s music film, Olavi Virta and his skipper quartets are adventured. (K7)
TV1 at 1:20 p.m.
Annabelle ★★
(USA 2014) The diabolical Annabelle doll haunts a young couple (Annabelle Wallis and Ward Horton) waiting for their firstborns in the 1960s. John R. Leonetti directed the preface to James Wan, who appeared a year earlier Damnablefor a horror movie. The result is a TV movie-like dent. The most obvious example is the classic of Roman Polanski Rosemary’s nightmare. (K16)
Hero at 9 p.m.
A Star Is Born ★★★★
(USA 2018) Alcoholized rock star (debut director Bradley Cooper) takes a young talent (Lady Gaga) as protection. The romantic drama has been filmed three times before: in 1937, 1954 and 1976. The film insightfully insults how women are treated badly in the music industry. Lady Gaga shows that she is as talented as an actress as a musician. The best part of the film is the soundtrack, which Lady Gaga and Cooper composed together. (K12)
Sub at 9 p.m.
