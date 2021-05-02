Television review Monday’s TV films include Olavi Virta and the Skipper Quartet

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Auvo Nuotio (left), Kauko Käyhkö, Liisa Tuomi, Teijo Joutsela and Olavi Virta in the film The Skipper Quartet.­

Skipper Quartet ★★

(Finland 1952) In the main part of Ville Salminen’s music film, Olavi Virta and his skipper quartets are adventured. (K7)

TV1 at 1:20 p.m.

Annabelle ★★

(USA 2014) The diabolical Annabelle doll haunts a young couple (Annabelle Wallis and Ward Horton) waiting for their firstborns in the 1960s. John R. Leonetti directed the preface to James Wan, who appeared a year earlier Damnablefor a horror movie. The result is a TV movie-like dent. The most obvious example is the classic of Roman Polanski Rosemary’s nightmare. (K16)

Hero at 9 p.m.

A Star Is Born ★★★★

(USA 2018) Alcoholized rock star (debut director Bradley Cooper) takes a young talent (Lady Gaga) as protection. The romantic drama has been filmed three times before: in 1937, 1954 and 1976. The film insightfully insults how women are treated badly in the music industry. Lady Gaga shows that she is as talented as an actress as a musician. The best part of the film is the soundtrack, which Lady Gaga and Cooper composed together. (K12)

Sub at 9 p.m.