Television review Monday’s TV films include Giant, a great drama about Talvivaara’s environmental disaster

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.
Serenade bellows ★
(Finland 1939) In Toivo Särkä’s military farce, a Savo soldier (Kaarlo Angerkoski) treats in combat exercises.
TV1 at 1:15 p.m.
Giant ★★★
(Finland 2016) Aleksi Salmenperä interpreted the drama about Talvivaara’s environmental disaster. Jani Volanen does confident acting as the mine’s managing director, Pekka Perä. (K12)
TV1 at 10 p.m.
Absolutely maybe ★★★
(USA 2008) A divorced father (Ryan Reynolds) recalls his 11-year-old daughter (Abigail Breslin) about her female relationship. Adam Brooks ’romantic comedy took five songs from the clichés of the genre.
TV5 at 10 p.m.
