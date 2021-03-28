Monday, March 29, 2021
Television review Monday’s TV films include Giant, a great drama about Talvivaara’s environmental disaster

March 28, 2021
Culture|Television review

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Serenade bellows

(Finland 1939) In Toivo Särkä’s military farce, a Savo soldier (Kaarlo Angerkoski) treats in combat exercises.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Giant ★★★

(Finland 2016) Aleksi Salmenperä interpreted the drama about Talvivaara’s environmental disaster. Jani Volanen does confident acting as the mine’s managing director, Pekka Perä. (K12)

TV1 at 10 p.m.

Absolutely maybe ★★★

(USA 2008) A divorced father (Ryan Reynolds) recalls his 11-year-old daughter (Abigail Breslin) about her female relationship. Adam Brooks ’romantic comedy took five songs from the clichés of the genre.

TV5 at 10 p.m.

.
