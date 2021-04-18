Television review Monday’s TV films include, among other things, a cleverly Finnish film with a true purpose

Culture|Television review
The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.
Truly ★★
(Finland 1943) The Minister’s daughter (screenwriter Lea Joutseno) works in the kitchen. The best thing about Valentin Vaala’s romantic comedy is the witty dialogue.
TV1 at 1:15 p.m.
Tup-akka strike ★
(Finland 1980) Gangsters (e.g. Vesa-Matti Loiri) crave the formula of a test tube adult. Spede Pasanen directed the sequel to his comedy Test tube adult and Simon angels. (K7)
Sub at 9 p.m.
The Boss ★★
(USA 2016) Ex-Financial Guru (screenwriter Melissa McCarthy) founds a biscuit company. The only bright spot in Ben Falcone’s dozen comedies is Peter Dinklagen’s funny side role as the protagonist’s competitor. (K12)
TV5 at 10 p.m.
.
#Television #review #Mondays #films #include #among #cleverly #Finnish #film #true #purpose
Leave a Reply