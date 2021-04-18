Television review Monday’s TV films include, among other things, a cleverly Finnish film with a true purpose

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Truly ★★

(Finland 1943) The Minister’s daughter (screenwriter Lea Joutseno) works in the kitchen. The best thing about Valentin Vaala’s romantic comedy is the witty dialogue.

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Tup-akka strike ★

(Finland 1980) Gangsters (e.g. Vesa-Matti Loiri) crave the formula of a test tube adult. Spede Pasanen directed the sequel to his comedy Test tube adult and Simon angels. (K7)

Sub at 9 p.m.

The Boss ★★

(USA 2016) Ex-Financial Guru (screenwriter Melissa McCarthy) founds a biscuit company. The only bright spot in Ben Falcone’s dozen comedies is Peter Dinklagen’s funny side role as the protagonist’s competitor. (K12)

TV5 at 10 p.m.