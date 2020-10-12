Television review Monday’s TV films include Åke Lindman’s description of a rural young in a nest of evils in Helsinki

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.
Gang ★★★
(Finland 1963) In Åke Lindman’s film, young peasants (Tarja Nurmi and Esko Salminen) drift into a gang in a nest of evils in Helsinki. (K12)
TV1 at 1:10 p.m.
Great cake! ★★★★
(Belgium / France / Netherlands 2018) Emma De Swaef and Marc James Roels directed a short puppet animation for adults, telling the history of Belgian colonialism and using harsh imagery and absurd humor as their stylistic means. (K7)
Subject at 13.15
Interpreter ★★★
(USA 20005) A UN interpreter (Nicole Kidman) hears that an African president (Earl Cameron) is going to be assassinated. There are enough twists and turns in Sydney Pollack’s thrill. (K16)
TV5 at 11 p.m.
