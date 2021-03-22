Television review Monday’s TV films include a sequel to The Barden Bellas choir

Culture|Television review
The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.
Bear ★★★★
(Sweden 2018) A woman (Ingrid Bolsø Berdal) gets enough from society, buys a bear suit from a fancy dress shop and moves to the forest. Johannes Stjärne Nilsson’s short drama deals with our relationship with nature. (K7)
Subject at 13.05
Oh dear Finland ★★
(Finland 1940) In Wilho Ilmar’s drama, Karelian evacuees (Eino Kaipainen and Ansa Ikonen) find each other. (K7)
TV1 at 1:15 p.m.
Pitch Perfect 2 ★★
(USA 2015) Women’s a cappella choir The Barden Bellas trains for the World Cup. Anna Kendrick continues as the choir director in the lead role of a film directed by actress Elizabeth Banks, which distorts politically incorrect humor.
TV5 at 10 p.m.
.
