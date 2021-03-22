Television review Monday’s TV films include a sequel to The Barden Bellas choir

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

Bear ★★★★

(Sweden 2018) A woman (Ingrid Bolsø Berdal) gets enough from society, buys a bear suit from a fancy dress shop and moves to the forest. Johannes Stjärne Nilsson’s short drama deals with our relationship with nature. (K7)

Subject at 13.05

Oh dear Finland ★★

(Finland 1940) In Wilho Ilmar’s drama, Karelian evacuees (Eino Kaipainen and Ansa Ikonen) find each other. (K7)

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 ★★

(USA 2015) Women’s a cappella choir The Barden Bellas trains for the World Cup. Anna Kendrick continues as the choir director in the lead role of a film directed by actress Elizabeth Banks, which distorts politically incorrect humor.

TV5 at 10 p.m.