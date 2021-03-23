Television review Mikko Niskanen’s fascinating contemporary description The Lapua Bride documents the social feelings of 1966 students

The fictional characters in the Lapua Bride film, which closely documents the spirit of the times, participate in the making of the musical Lapua Opera.

Lapual Light Bride ★★★

Finland 1966

“God damn it! In these expanses, the godboard does not mock God, ”sings Vesa-Matti Loiri Vihtori Kosolana in a musical play Lapualais opera. The cultural event premiered at the Helsinki Student Theater on March 21, 1966, the same night when the left-wing parties won the majority in the parliamentary elections: an era, or a transition.

Jörn Donneria interested in producing an opera film, but eventually the project took shape Mikko Niskasen guided and together Marja-Leena Mikkolan as a fascinating contemporary description written by Lapualaismorsian.

Its documentary sections are followed Lapualaisoperra exercises and performance, a May Day march in sleet and the burning of military passports. Feelings and events of time are mirrored through fictional characters.

Kristiina Halkola, Aulikki Oksanen and Kirsti Wallasvaara live in the same cabin as students. With a group of teak (Pekka Autiovuori, Heikki Kinnunen, Pekka Laiho, Jukka Sipilä) is, in part, a lighter and more old-fashioned approach to, inter alia, women’s rights and responsibilities.

As a social contemporary photography Lapualaismorsian makes many questions that are topical even 55 years later.