Television Review | Mikko Leppilampi is at home in the role of an NHL hockey player whose star is on the decline

The drama comedy The King of Los Angeles tells the story of an NHL hockey player played by Mikko Leppilamme, whose career and private life run away from the stage.

Manuscript often gets off to a flying start when the newly introduced main character’s world is rocked in one way or another. The blocks go into a new order, so to speak.

The King of Los Angeles – series, that shaker that stirs the deck is even more tangible: NHL star Eero Lahti (Mikko Leppilampi) will get a good fight and who knows how many concussions in the rink. Next comes snow in the room in the hospital bed, when wife Anni (Anna Easteden) announces that he wants to resign.

Soon the manager Lauri (Antti Luusuaniemi) says that a younger and more talented player is eyeing Eero’s place. And of course Swedish.

In the eyes of others, the 38-year-old Lahti’s star is already on the decline, but he sees it differently. You have to, he’s a star. A bumpy journey begins, during which Eero tries by all means to hold on to his star status and his life, which seems to be slipping away from his fingers.

Eero’s role in Leppilammi’s career is in line with the recent change in direction. The ubiquitous presenters and previous movie charmers are changing to more versatile roles. In general, you can see Leppilampe acting more now: in addition to the King of Los Angeles, he will have his premiere in the fall Petri Kotwica Comeback– a film in which Leppilampi plays a rocker who has lost control of his life.

To the sports world as a set drama comedy Kings of Los Angeles settles into a small but tough company. To the best of the last years, thank you to the one who collected with his sympathy To Ted Lasso and funny in its awfulness to Eastbound & Down, it still has quite a long way to go. Of course, it must be said that the pilot episode I previewed is just a showcase for the ten-part series.

Based on the pilot, the most noticeable difference to the mentioned top sports series is in the comedy side. Leppilampi is very much at home in the role of a shooting star falling from a height, but his character is more realistic than stretching or crossing boundaries in some direction. The same vibe is also at the level of the story.

In the pilot episode the humor really comes into play only when Kari Ketonen played by Aamos, Eero’s brother-in-law, appears in front of the camera in a wig and glasses. The role is that of a familiar slush department, such as have been seen from Keto, among others In the credit man.

Of course, the whole setting of the series is built from comic or even tragicomic elements – a big star has to get used to life without a huge spotlight. At the point of collision between assumptions and reality, human ridiculousness is often at its most exposed.

Series scripted by Juha Wuolijoki and Jari Olavi Rantala at least they don’t immediately set the story off. The King of Los Angeles the world is surprisingly familiar to Finns: we are used to considering top athletes like Eero as great role models and heroes, international stars and eternal achievers.

That’s why a character struggling in his life at least arouses curiosity, even if the twists and turns don’t absorb much.

Wuolijoki is responsible for directing the series. The two have done many things on their own, but the previous fruit of their collaboration was seen in cinemas the year before Winch-movie.

