The clichés, syrup, and awkward name complicate the Written Circuit for Potato Peel Lovers.

Written circuit for potato peel lovers ★★

The Guernsey Literary Potato Peel Pie Society, United Kingdom 2018

In the second in World War I Germany managed to occupy Britain only its islands in the English Channel. Of these, Guernsey serves as the backdrop for the film with the heavy name.

It tells the story of members of a book club set up to confuse the Germans and alleviate the hardships of the war, such as the salsa pig farmer Dawsey Adams (Michiel Huiman) and the author Juliet Ashton (Lily James), who arrives as a guest of the club shortly after the war.

Let’s live years of 1946, so the horrors of war are all in fresh memory. In London, Juliet’s career is starting to rise promisingly and she is running around with her nice American boyfriend.

Still, Juliet leaves everything and flies to Guernsey when she gets nice letters from the book circle. He switches the ballrooms to the rural landscape and champagne to home-burning gin.

On the island, one is missing from the district, but he is not talked about. Juliet begins to rummage through wartime tragic events piece by piece.

Written circuit for potato peel lovers represents the romantic comedy and historical drama that are the breadwaves of British entertainment film.

Veteran instructor who worked on both sides of the Atlantic Mike Newell (b. 1942) is known for, among other things, the blockbuster film Four weddings and one funeral (1994), which is rotated on a telly to its alvar, among other things exactly a week from now on the Theme.

So Newell should know such films even in his dreams, but this time a bit of an enthusiastic and formal tuning has emerged.

Mashed potatoes follow the formulas of the species types. The most worn of these is the city dweller on an adventure with the slightly strange but endearing, rustic and authentic inhabitants of the countryside. Inevitably, the townspeople fall in love with a down-to-earth and simple life.

In addition to the cliché’s delightful coincidences, the plot has flimsy twists that can only seem believable if you prefer lavish cuteness. The instructive message of following the heart feels embarrassingly superficial.

Hupsuin is a protagonist whose impulsive behavior would be weird even for a teenager, let alone a sharp adult.

Sure the timeline – the costume and staging – has been done flawlessly, even though the film was shot in Devon and not Guernsey.

But a supportive framework isn’t really enough when the content is syrupy.

It had been years before Kate Winslet attached to the main part of the film and Kenneth Branagh to guide. There is no guarantee that they will have been any better with the marvel.