Television review Middle-Aging Has Made Women in the Single Life Series Boring – Sequel And Just Like That Begins Miserably

There is nothing left of the intelligence of the original series, at least based on the opening cycles.

Many have already had a look Single lifeseries return And Just Like That, the first two episodes of which have just been released on HBO Max.

We critics didn’t get episodes to preview, as usual, so I’m on the same line with others. The series will continue for ten episodes, one episode per week.

The original Single lifeSince the series, two pretty hilarious films have been seen, so it was actually a surprise that there was still a desire to continue it. Expectations have not been high.

I belong to the age group for which the original TV series was primarily made in the late 1990s, and so I’m out of date with the New York women’s quartet. I let gray hair show up like Miranda. The children have grown up and the series of covenants have endured miraculously well in terms of how much pain they suffered in their early days.

Or maybe the series wants to tell you that they’ve lasted just because of it.

The suspicion of returning is already aroused by the premise that the lives of friends have not changed much. Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is loyal to his petty bourgeois style, which has been handed down from the beginning. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) finally chose the most trustworthy man who has stood by. If Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), the protagonist, lives in a happy relationship with his age-old Kiho.

So it just happened just like thatthat middle age has made women boring. The upheaval in the media industry is reflected in Carrie’s involvement in the podcast. At the same time, she has become timid to talk about the subject on which the whole series was originally based: sex. Miranda is tormented in the academic world by not being accustomed to the diversity around her. Charlotte paapoo her children.

But what about Samanthan? He has left as an actor Kim Cattrall did not get along with Sarah Jessica Parker. References to disputes have been sprinkled in the early stages, too.

In the movies, Samantha was a stimulant who dared to talk even about menopause. It will be interesting to see if they are mentioned at all. After all, women are now in their fifties.

The original there is nothing left of the intelligence of the series, but since the films there has been contented with superficial pettiness. At this point, it could be fresh, for example, if Carrie were tired of luxury brands.

The atmosphere chosen at the beginning is not attractive either, but the game is not lost, as the series may still be surprising.

Maybe women are moving towards brand new insights and still get to show that they are the coolest and smartest types in town, again.

Carrie is currently doing a podcast.

