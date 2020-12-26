Television review Markku Pölönen wanted to honor Finnish women after his male dramas, and Oma maa succeeds

The female protagonists of the film Oma Maa, the tenacious and stubborn Ann, have something to do.

My country ★★★

Finland 2018

TV1 on 26.12. at 20.55 and Yle Areena (K7)

Countryside-Finland has not been the greatest passion of filmmakers forever, but at the turn of the millennium it was different. It glowed like a nostalgic scene in particular Markku Pölönen In films located in North Karelia. Firstborn long Land of happiness (1993) followed The village of a stone spinner (1995), The king dude (1998), On the road to Emmaus (2001), Dog nail cutter (2004) and Lieksa! (2007).

At times, Pölönen deviated to the side of a peculiar rock biography in the film Badding (2000), but the rural idyll played an important role in that as well.

Rally trackafter the comedy (2009) rolled out almost ten years before the next feature film. During that time, Pölönen suffered from financial problems, among other things, and his production company went bankrupt.

The dry season was interrupted by the reconstruction of 1945–1952 in North Karelia Own country (2018).

Judging by everything, the subject and Pölönen’s handprint still spoke to Finns, as it was the second most watched Finnish film of its premiere year.

In the story two human destinies wounded by war intertwine. Anni, the daughter of a family piloting a successful bakery (Oona Airola) loses his brother Aarnen in the war. Veikko is also wounded in the same ambush by the Russians (Konsta Laakso). The young people get to know each other, and soon there is already a spark between them. The Finnish horse horse Liinu, who also served in the war (Haze), which will become a symbol for tough rebuilders in need.

Anni has run a family bakery during the war years and is a hard enough bone to stab her parents (Antti Virmavirta and Marjaana Maijala), in whose eyes the groom is obviously not good enough for her daughter. The boy has an empty pocket and is still disabled.

But Veikko, who has a humorous approach to life, has already taken Ann’s heart, and his father’s harshness or mother’s contempt do not help. The young couple packs their little combs and sets out in the wilderness to clear the farm for themselves. They get a so-called cold space, a strip of land with a hand-made cottage and arable land – their own happiness.

Knowing Pölönen’s fascination with rural romance and folklore My country the story of the pioneer is made to hold your breath. Not to march now, but to march in front of a familiar cavalcade of stripes and red-cheeked country girls, stubborn young men, and mysterious grandparents and mistresses.

The idea turns out to be partly correct, but fortunately not quite.

Own country is a large – scale melodrama of tenacious and hard – working people, with whose shoulders Finland slowly rose to its feet after the war years. The story is familiar and cherished, but Pölönen tells it in a compelling way.

Pölönen co-wrote the film with two multi-talented writers Antti Heikkinen and musician Paula Vesalan, with. The dialogue does not harden much but is mostly smooth and lively. Everyday hoses are thrown on both sides.

Pölönen has said that she wanted to honor Finnish women after her films about a Finnish man, and Own country does.

Airolan Anni is a stubborn heroine who is under pressure no matter where. The valley completes the main pair perfectly.

There are also good figures in the side sections, such as the helpful Karelian villagers living on the neighboring farm (Arto Heikkilä and Sanna-Kaisa Palo) and Aatos (Mika Nuojua).