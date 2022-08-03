Television Review | Many disappear without a trace while trying to get from Africa to Europe, but the Malian House of Migrants tries to offer a safe place to breathe

The director Ousmane Samassékou listened to the migrants’ desperate stories for two years in the shelter.

In Mali, in the village of Gao, the House of Migrants provides shelter for people trying to cross the Sahara towards Europe or returning discouraged. Supervisor Ousmane Samassekou spent two years there listening to the stories of immigrants.

A documentary was born out of it The last stage (The Last Shelter, Mali 2021), which won the main prize of the prestigious CPH:DOX festival in Copenhagen. It opens Tema’s Africa entity.

Documentary in the beginning, the graves of the dead migrants are taken care of, some of which are disappearing in the sand. There are enough of them. No matter where you stand, there could be a body under your feet. The employees of Siirtolainen’s house try to convey information about the fate of the deceased to the relatives.

The living discuss their experiences on journeys full of dangers. Many are raided by armed forces several times during the crossing of the desert. If the money is not found, you may be tortured. Women are raped and sold as sex slaves.

Travelers come from all over Africa and even from Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Some get stuck in the Siirtolaiten house for even years. The courage to continue the dangerous journey fails and you dare not return home as a failure. Returnees will be helped on the way home.

Gao acts as a gateway to the Sahara. Even in its surroundings, robberies and hijackings are common. Filming was therefore dangerous and Samassékou usually followed people’s conversations and activities indoors. The exterior shots of the desert were mostly taken around Timbuktu.

An estimated 12 million slaves were shipped from Africa to the Americas over the course of four centuries. In the last 50 years, it is estimated that twice as many migrants have left Africa for Europe.

Anyone does not know how many have perished in Africa trying to reach Europe. According to an estimate by the International Organization for Migration, at least 1,300 die there every year. And that doesn’t include those who drowned in the Mediterranean.

Many disappear without a trace. The same happened to Samassékou’s uncle, who was not heard from after he left for Europe. More than 30 years later, the uncle’s fate inspired Samassékou to make a documentary.

Samassékou follows the life of the Siirtolaiten house without commenting. He lets people talk to each other. So The last stage gives a face to migrants who usually remain unknown numbers in statistics.

But it doesn’t give names either. Migrants appear by their first names at most and don’t even say much about their background. That’s why the narratives of the trials of the Final Stage also remain detached fragments. Still, people’s own voices have the power of proof

