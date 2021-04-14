The angularly dramatized history documentary Around the World in the 16th Century tells how Fernão de Magalhães was driven by a stubborn optimism that eventually led to his fate. There is also a reminder of the flip side of exploration, the curses of colonialism.

Juan Sebastián Elcano (c. 1486–1526) arrived in Spain in 1522 as the first sea captain to ever orbited the earth. Still, few know the name of Elcano.

One reason for the unknown is that Elcano originally rose to one of five Fernão de Magalhãesin from the ships of the expedition. The second is that Elcano was punished by depreciation for his involvement in the uprising, the other participants of which faced the death penalty.

Elcano’s story is the most rewarding part of the German documentary of angular dramatizations Around the world in the 16th century (2020). The documentary tells the story of an exploration trip familiar to the Portuguese Magalhães, which begins when he, with the funding of the King of Spain, tries to sail south-eastern South America to Southeast Asia.

In September The voyage beginning in 1519 becomes painful, in part because Magalhães is incomprehensibly optimistic. After reaching the Pacific, he thinks the Spice Islands, or present-day Moluccas, are only a few days away from sailing, when in fact the journey takes less than four months. Dozens of sailors will die.

Eventually, in the struggle in what is now the Philippines, university optimism becomes Magalhães’s own destiny. Heroism is also curtailed by recalling that expeditions led to the curses of colonialism.

