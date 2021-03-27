Television review Luckily Harry met Sally – Only a few romantic comedies take critical review, hilarious documentary shows

Elizabeth Sankey’s documentary looks at romantic comedies, especially from the perspective of gender representation.

Unbelievable, a love story that breaks through difficulties and culminates in a wedding. The charming attraction of the opposites, which makes sparks throw and the viewer sighs in a low voice: “You hear each other!”

Romantic Comedies are for the average cynic always a bit of a difficult piece to swallow.

What is most chewable is the repetitive cramped attitudes in the films, which are only glazed in search of happiness and love.

These are also contagious Elizabeth Sankeyn hilarious documentary Romantic Comedy (2019). It looks at the genre at the same time from the point of view of the fan and the critic, but with understanding.

Over there there is indeed a need to look. Old-fashioned and even harmful gender roles, whiteness, and heteronormativity are the rule rather than the exception in American and British mainstream romcome.

Even the lightest and innocent films will not escape the consciousness of the 2010s.

Sankey brings out her own viewing experience, especially as a young woman, but I argue that very different viewers make similar observations.

Sankey stops in particular on the representation of the sexes, after all, gender has a prominent position in romantic comedies.

Comments do not flatter. If gender equality has taken steps forward in society, in romantic comedies the direction has been the opposite.

In 1930s screwball comedies, women more often played career-oriented, word-ready, and self-aware characters in the lead roles. After World War II, roles were much more limited and passive.

Hollywood’s equivalent to an active female actor was Marilyn Monroe. His sexuality harnessed on the big screen can and should be viewed very critically, but according to Sankey, Monroe’s sensual self-confidence was still progressive compared to what was to come.

When he stepped in front of the camera Doris Dayn similar to a man’s rib, a sex bomb was disarmed. The skew of dominance is still visible in the genre, both in terms of content and on the production side.

There are some exceptions. As an example of a film that depicts man and woman as equals and is free of stagnation, Sankey cites Nora Ephronin scripted and Rob Reinerin directed by comedy When Harry met Sally (1989).

Documentary the problems raised are hardly a surprise to anyone.

The question then arises as to why romantic comedies, even at their coolest, retain their popularity. The vague answer in the documentary is that the description of falling in love is a reminder of humanity.

Romantic Comedy, Yle Areena.