Television review Little woman, big voice and bass – Musician Suzi Quatron’s tremendous energy ignites the whole documentary

Suzi Quatro was ahead of his time and an early role model for many rock mimes.

Suzi Quatro became a star in the 1970s.­

When Suzi Quatro rose to fame in the early 1970s, we teens at the time, or at least the girls, got excited about her voice and leather coverall, but in the name of honesty, that bass seemed like a prop. That really wasn’t it.

Liam Firmagerin however, the documentary shows that many young women specifically quoted bass. Quatro has been, among other things Tina Weymouthin, Chrissie Hynden and Joan Jettin role model.

Suzi Quatro (b. 1950) was a strange bird whose path ran from Detroit’s rock circles to the heart of pop London, and in Europe he slammed into the glamrock scene. In Finnish terms, he was more of a demolition than a jerk.

Thus, the documentary also includes familiar masks about Slade and Sweet, and behind the rap Debbie Harry, Alice Cooper as well as, of course, Joan Jett. There is also an interviewee Mike Chapman, The other party to the Chinn and Chapman song factory. Part of the charm of the documentary is seeing what these types look like today.

The documentary is introduced by Suzi Quatro himself, a steel mommy and a good storyteller who still has enough power for touring and whatever. It may come as a surprise what all he has had to do in his life. We also meet other siblings in the Quatro family with whom the relationship went into a knot when only Suzi from the joint band got a reputation.

One of the paradoxes of Suzi Quatro’s career is also that he never succeeded properly in his home country. British sounds are not bitten in the United States.

The energy of the Quatron ignites an entire document that doesn’t feel any too long.

