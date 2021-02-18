Television review Like a Succession Series in Real Life – BBC Documentary Series Introduces Rupert Murdoch’s Huge Media Empire

The three-part documentary doesn’t really tell anything new about the stages of Rupert Murdoch’s media business. Analyzes of business impact by reputable politicians and journalists are more interesting.

What combines the rise of the Labor Party in Britain in the 1990s, Brexit and Trumpin rise to power? A three-part documentary series Murdoch: media dynasty at the heart of power suggests in the mouths of its interviewees that the unifying factor is Rupert Murdoch (b. 1931), an Australian-born media mogul.

The BBC series goes through Murdoch’s key milestones: the rise to become a major owner of the British press and a power figure in the US media market. Murdoch-owned media continues to include The Sun, The Times, The Wall Street Journal and Fox News, among others, even though Rupert Murdoch sold his assets to Disney for $ 71 billion a couple of years ago.

The series also carries the question of inheritance of power. Rupert Murdoch has a marriage Anna Mannin with three children: Elisabeth, Lachlan and James. Each of them has been nominated as a successor to the empire.

Although the wire about the inheritance of power disappears completely in the second period, looking at the document it is impossible to avoid comparisons with the HBO series Succession. The satirical drama depicts the ever-changing pecking order of the great family in the media industry. Creator of the series Jesse Armstrong has admitted to being inspired by the steps of the Murdoch family.

In the process Succession has raised a myth around the mogul family. And the myth cannot be dispelled, because as humans the Murdochs remain distant, relying on archival material. And the archival images are also reminiscent Successionin with yachts and committee consultations.

The documentary series is otherwise based on images extracted from media sources. It doesn’t really say anything new about the stages of Rupert Murdoch’s media business.

Named the analyzes of politicians and journalists about the impact of the business are more interesting: Hints include that Murdoch has purchased services from British politicians by providing them with positive publicity on The Sun’s website. Since then, the same magazine has “created an environment where Brexit was possible,” like a politician Nigel Farage the document says. And on the other hand, Donald Trump’s presidency might not be without Fox News.

The documentary series tells about the use of power by institutions that are seen as watchdogs of power. At the same time, it depicts the limping of representative democracy.

However, the story also brings in heroes, the editors of the so-called quality press, who scolded Murdoch’s media policies. The sharp comments from representatives of The Guardian and The Washington Post, among others, seem to instill confidence that journalism is not completely corrupt. Power watch dogs have their own watch dogs.

Murdoch: media dynasty at the heart of power, TV1 at 7pm and Yle Areena. Succession, HBO Nordic.