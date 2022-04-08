Television review Laura Birn’s impressive role work supports Helene, but there is no spark between the main couple

The Helene film, directed by Antti J. Jokinen, lives on the delicate expression of Laura Birn.

Drama

Helene ★★★

Finland 2020

Artist Helene Schjerfbeckin (1862–1946) life would have cinematic material to choose from. Supervisor Antti J. Jokinen is focused on Schjerfbeck and Einar Reuterin (1881–1968) and loaded the drama with Finnish freedoms for the protagonist to experience.

Einar Reuter was a Tornio-born forester, writer and art enthusiast who fell in love with Helene Schjerfbeck’s paintings and acquired some. Reuter, artist named H. Ahtela, painted himself, and also worked for years as a visual art critic in Uusi Suomi magazine. In his texts, Reuter launched a still life of the concept of the Finnish language.

Author Rakel Liehun in a film based on a biographical novel, Helene Schjerfbeck’s budding desire for a relationship Laura Birnin on the face, everything is reflected in such a way that even the inside of the viewer rumbles and the corner of the eye gets wet.

Movie lives through Birn’s role work, graph Rauno Ronkainen in images that are handsomely picturesque and lingering. At second glance, the rhythm sometimes seemed disturbingly slow – probably due to the smaller screen: of course, it’s most rewarding to immerse yourself in a movie in a movie theater.

What was most disturbing, however, was the fact that Einar Reuter was acting well in itself Johannes Holopaisen and Laura Birn doesn’t really spark. Reuter doesn’t give enough light to the fire that Schjerfbeck is experiencing on common summer days in Ekenäs.

Helene However, in many ways, it is light years ahead of some of the films that introduced Finnish great men, also due to the description of the epoch. However, “Hyvinkää” has been photographed in Estonia, which can be seen in the buildings. (And the rest of today’s work cavalcade is different from the genre.)

Pirkko Saision presented by Olga-mother is not only punctual, but also multidimensional, and the role works anyway: Krista Kosonen create a trustworthy friend Helena WestermarckinSchjerfbeck ‘s architect brother Magnusta plays Eero Ahoand Jarkko Lahti create a great art dealer Gösta Stenmanin character.

Stenman is a key figure in Helene Schjerfbeck ‘s story, to the end. He organized a follow-up war for the sick artist from the feet of Stockholm and from there on to Saltsjöbaden.

Those final stages and the final works of an increasingly simplistic series of masterful self-portraits would be the subject of their own drama. Helene Schjerfbeck painted her last self-portrait at the spa hotel in Saltsjöbaden, where she also died in 1946.