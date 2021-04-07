Television review Katja Gauriloff directed a drama stopping from her gloom from the novel Baby Jane

The main parts of the whimsical love story are played by Roosa Söderholm and Maria Ylipää.

Baby Jane ★★

Finland 2019

TV2 at 9 pm and Yle Areena

Before breakthrough novel Purifying author Sofi Oksanen published a picture of a whipped love affair Baby Janen (2005). Based on the novel, graduated Katja Gauriloffin directed by a gloomy drama starring Jonna and Pik Pink Söderholm and Maria Ylipää.

Gauriloff is best known as a documentary filmmaker and for his award-winning documentaries Preserved dreams (2011) and Kaisa in the lunar forest (2016). Baby Janessa he expands to the side of a feature film. The script is done together Veera Tyhtilän with.

The contrast of the beginning tends to shake. Jonna lutraes in the bathtub fatally, her bath toys a stiletto and a cigarette. Follow the jump to the beginning of the story, the moment Jonna (Söderholm) arrives in Helsinki. The humus of the capital intoxicates the innocent newcomer, and especially Piki (Maria Ylipää), who is like a bat in nightlife. Piki is older, more experienced and more enigmatic than Jonna.

Twosome ends up at the same address, bed and relationship. Innocence sprains, and the fog of new love fades. It is replaced by something darker, and at the same time the film stands in its place. It turns out that beneath Piki’s charisma is a human ruin treating his obsessive symptoms with alcohol and loose relationships.

It’s very decadent, and it’s getting even more decadent: women start financing their volatile lives with a sex phone and mailing dirty goblets.

The pitch tends to tie his mistress figuratively and literally. He pulls a string on a string, while ex-lover Bossa (Nelly Kärkkäinen) has a special care relationship. In the end, it’s hard to say who binds whom, and Gauriloff himself doesn’t seem quite sure either.

The guidance focuses on a strong atmosphere in which love and affection appear as tormenting rather than liberating forces. Anxiety remains external, although it should certainly be the overriding feeling in individuals. That’s why the dramatic twists and turns of events are a bit like dropping into my arms.

The overhead finds charisma and hardness in its pitch, but a person with panic disorder and closure is harder to see. In Jonna, reefing in Söderholm’s love, the flesh remains hidden.