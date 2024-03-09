Television Review | Karin and Carl Larsson were influencers of their time

A great team of experts sheds light on the lives of the artist couple who created the Swedish idyll.

View becomes stronger: there would not be the one we know Carl Larsson free Karin Larsson. The central subject of Carl Larsson (1853–1919), who is also considered Sweden's national artist, was the home, and it was created by Karin Larsson (born Bergö, 1859–1928). Of course, this has been known before, but this is a recent three-part documentary Karin and Carl Larsson zooms in on the image.

For example, we get to peek room by room into the idyll, which was the first to widely shape the concept of the Swedish ideal home. The home was created by Karin Larsson.

There is a visual treat not only with the works of the Larssons, but also with plenty of photos and archive films. Some of them are colored, which seems to magically remove a few decades between the pictures and the viewer. The rejuvenation effect is underlined by the use of today's music.

From the documentary it turns out that Karin Larsson, who was trained as an artist herself, was extremely versatile and handy. The couple met in France, where Carl Larsson had lived through a deeply depressed phase because his works were not accepted into the important Paris Salon. Larsson even contemplated throwing himself into the Seine, from which idea he was saved by a colleague Georg Pauli.

Karin and Carl fell passionately in love in Grez-sur-Loing, a village favored by Finnish artists. The couple got engaged, had their first child while living in France and lived a happy life as an artist.

Karin and Carl Larsson had eight children, one of whom died in infancy. Carl Larsson also had two children with his childhood love, Wilhelmina Holmgren. Both died, as did Wilhelmina while giving birth to the youngest.

by Carl Larsson has a reputation as a conciliator, and for good reason. He spoke disparagingly of female students, although based on the documentary he encouraged his wife in many ways, even considered himself more talented. However, the competitive setting also existed.

Karin Larsson, on the other hand, wanted to dedicate her life to her family and her home. The documentary quotes a letter that shows how he felt the engagement even “saved” himself from a career as an artist. The background must be the idea that earning a living as a female artist would not have been easy.

Instead of paintings, Karin Larsson created a complete work of art, as you can safely call the couple's home in Sundborn. It became widely known by Carl Larsson Ett hem as watercolors recorded in (1899).

See also Coronavirus In the United States, micron transformation is already threatening the functioning of society The watercolors presenting the Larssones' home in Sundborn were also exceptional in their time in that children played a central role in them. The children did not pose still, but were photographed playing and doing everyday activities. Karin's crafts were everywhere. They are reviewed in detail in the document.

The Larssons' home was completely different from the dark, heavy interior design ideal of the era. There was lightness, light, colors. Geraniums in ordinary clay pots, a kitchen garden, self-made textiles. The walls were painted orange and green, and Karin also tinkered and came up with inventive furniture.

The Taalainmaan home was already an attraction during the Larssons' lifetime, and they were influencers of their time, which sometimes pained the couple. At that stage, Carl Larsson was already a big name and wanted as a portrait painter as well.

Documentary in the first part, the fast-paced jumping from one talking head to the other feels, well, fast-paced, but the solution works. There is a neat circle of experts, from art historians to furniture experts and connoisseurs of food culture. Characterized as a vintage expert by Elsa Billgren enthusiasm is contagious, not to mention an art expert Knut Knutson's of inimitable passion. Antikrunda– program, in addition to Knutson, has also been selected Andreas Rydén.

By a popular watercolor artist by Lars Lerin in the comments there is a good reflection on, for example, how Larsson's unhappy childhood and bad relationship with his father were reflected in the sunny family photos.

Elsa Billgren's and Knut Knutson's enthusiasm for the topic catches on with the audience as well. Photos: Jonatan Gammel / Markus Ljungberg.

Perhaps the most surprising are a food expert Lotta Lundgren's views. Karin Larsson was a spoiled family girl who didn't really need to mess around in the kitchen, but when she decided to dedicate herself to her role as a housewife instead of working as an artist, she sovereignly took over cooking as well.

The time spent in France was reflected in the Larsson family's dining table in many ways. Lundgren emphasizes that nowhere else in Sweden does one eat like the Larssons: a lot of green, fresh food, a lot of home-grown, downright Mediterranean food.

The family of artists who lived an extraordinary life created a widely imitated Swedish idyll.

Karin and Carl Larsson, dir. Lisa Östberg. Yle Areena and Fem Sun 10.3. at 20:00.