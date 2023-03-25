Television Review | Karaoke paradise is one of the best domestic films of last year

Karaoke paradise starts from a cliché: Finns don’t talk but they sing. However, it grows beyond the cliché.

The article was first published in connection with cinema screenings on August 11, 2022.

EVERY a person is worthy of a song, once sang Veikko Lavi. Karaoke paradise-film, on the other hand, shows that every person should be considered worthy enough to sing.

Karaoke has made Finns sing in front of an audience and care less about what horrible things the elementary school music teacher might have said about everyone’s singing skills.

Because what does it matter? When singing, everyone can be themselves or for a moment someone else.

Karaoke paradise follows five different Finns in more detail, Fins, Karia, Shove, Elina and Laura.

All of them are key choices, you rarely see such good casting in a documentary.

EVI is Finland’s most experienced karaoke hostesses and tours all over Finland from nursing homes to bars. He lost his father as a child and would have liked to become a therapist, but could not afford to study. So he helps people by singing them, and offers hugs when singers around the country open up about their struggles.

Evi has been running karaoke nights for about 25 years. He travels around Finland in his Skoda, wherever he is needed.

Kari runs a car repair shop in Pyhäjoki and next to it, karaoke, which customers can sing while waiting for their car to be repaired. Kari is too shy to sing in a bar, but in his own repair shop he can sing all night long. He looks for love both on the dance floor, on Tinder and through newspaper ads. Nickname Forest beast!

In addition, Kari is his daughter Kia single parent. Kari and Kia’s scenes together are wonderfully funny: This jacket or that jacket? Neither. What about the boyfriend stuff, is everything okay, so there’s no need to start thinking about the stroller stuff? Dad, shut up.

Toni is a 25-year-old from Helsinki who still lives with her mother and goes to sing karaoke so that her own shyness can disappear for a while. He practices in the shower for the highlight of the week because working on a construction site is more boring than watching paint dry.

Elina suffers from Parkinson’s disease, which has made many completely everyday things difficult or impossible. However, he has decided that he will not be ashamed of his illness and will stay at home. So to Karaoke Hassinen’s machine to sing! At least that’s how much he can influence his life.

Elina has Parkinson's disease, but she refuses to stay at home and be ashamed.

Laura and her husband Miro have lost their children. The songs stayed for a long time, but then karaoke and especially competitive karaoke became a way to try to survive. Talking would hurt too much, better to sing happy songs.

THEME is completely clear: it’s hard for Finns to talk about their feelings, but you can show them by singing.

Cliché, but Karaoke paradise goes beyond the cliché: singing helps to understand what each has or what each lacks. In karaoke, strangers become friends amazingly quickly, to whom you can tell just about anything by singing. Then we clap, cheer and hug. Loneliness hurts, life is disappointing, but on a karaoke night you can forget everything and maybe grow.

Between following the main characters, there are compilation scenes from singing karaoke from the cottage terrace to the sauna, from Varkaus’ Next Step to Helsinki’s Meriha Sir Oliver, with music for example from Agents Day and night.

I can’t sleep, I just stay awake / You’re on my mind day and night again

They are like choruses between the actual verses, a stylish solution for a karaoke documentary. However, there are a bit too many choruses when the film is already a tight 75 minutes long.

Finns can sing karaoke anywhere. Pictured is sauna porch karaoke in Klaukkala.

CONSISTENCY in itself is good, but five main characters is a lot, and since they are so great, I would have liked to follow them a little longer and a little more in depth. Now they remain a bit more caricatures on the canvas than three-dimensional people. Very good caricatures though!

Points for the cinematography: there are, for example, great shots of abandoned prams in the transition and Elina singing on a dance pole. In addition, a montage of Evi’s travels around Finland tells a huge amount in a short time. Throughout the film, Finland is shown naked in both its beauty and its ugliness.

Karaoke paradise is consciously sentimental but never sinks to the point of syrup. Films with a music focus are often in some ways formative, but Karaoke paradise avoid all major pitfalls.

I feel like singing Let’s Dance.

